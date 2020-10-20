Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump, Biden to have microphones muted for part of final U.S. presidential debate

"The only candidate whose microphone will be open during these two-minute periods is the candidate who has the floor under the rules," the commission said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 05:59 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 05:59 IST
Trump, Biden to have microphones muted for part of final U.S. presidential debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will have their microphones muted for parts of their final debate on Thursday to allow each U.S. presidential candidate a block of uninterrupted time to speak, according to the group sponsoring the debate.

The Commission on Presidential Debates, the sponsor of the televised debate in Nashville, said changes were necessary after the combative first debate between the candidates on Sept. 29. "We realize, after discussions with both campaigns, that neither campaign may be totally satisfied with the measures announced today," the commission said in a statement. "We are comfortable that these actions strike the right balance and that they are in the interest of the American people, for whom these debates are held."

The debate organizers will give each candidate two minutes of uninterrupted time at the beginning of each segment of the debate, which will be 15 minutes each. "The only candidate whose microphone will be open during these two-minute periods is the candidate who has the floor under the rules," the commission said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign

The Justice Department announced charges Monday against Russian intelligence officers in a string of global cyberattacks that targeted a French presidential election, the Winter Olympics in South Korea and American businesses. The case i...

Rugby-Women's World Cup holders NZ top seeds for 2021 draw

New Zealand, England and Canada were confirmed as the top three seeds for the womens 2021 Rugby World Cup after the games governing body opted to use rankings from the start of the year with southern hemisphere teams unable to play due to C...

Poll worker fired for turning away voters with BLM shirts

A poll worker in Memphis, Tennessee, has been fired after turning away early voters who were wearing Black Lives Matter and I Cant Breathe shirts, an elections official said Monday. The worker was fired Friday after officials received a cal...

Australia will participate in Malabar naval exercise: Govt

Australia will participate in the Malabar naval exercise, involving the United States, Japan and India, to bring the four key partners in the Indo-Pacific region together next month, according to a statement issued by the Australian governm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020