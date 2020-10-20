Trump, Biden to have microphones muted for part of final U.S. presidential debate
"The only candidate whose microphone will be open during these two-minute periods is the candidate who has the floor under the rules," the commission said.Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 05:59 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 05:59 IST
President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will have their microphones muted for parts of their final debate on Thursday to allow each U.S. presidential candidate a block of uninterrupted time to speak, according to the group sponsoring the debate.
The Commission on Presidential Debates, the sponsor of the televised debate in Nashville, said changes were necessary after the combative first debate between the candidates on Sept. 29. "We realize, after discussions with both campaigns, that neither campaign may be totally satisfied with the measures announced today," the commission said in a statement. "We are comfortable that these actions strike the right balance and that they are in the interest of the American people, for whom these debates are held."
The debate organizers will give each candidate two minutes of uninterrupted time at the beginning of each segment of the debate, which will be 15 minutes each. "The only candidate whose microphone will be open during these two-minute periods is the candidate who has the floor under the rules," the commission said.
- READ MORE ON:
- American
- Joe Biden
- Democratic
- Donald Trump
ALSO READ
POLL-Biden leads by 10 points as majority of Americans say Trump could have avoided coronavirus
Mellon launches USD 250M project to remake American monuments
Americans fault US govt over foreign powers for virus crisis
Trump urges Americans to 'get out there' after return from hospital
Americans will give befitting reply to Biden family 'corruption': Trump Jr