Left Menu
Development News Edition

NATO would seek early summit with Biden, if elected, envoys say

The NATO military alliance is considering a summit in March in Brussels to welcome a new U.S. president if Democrat candidate Joe Biden wins, diplomats and officials said, with a gathering in the first half of next year if Donald Trump is reelected. While the U.S.-led alliance agreed last year to hold a summit in 2021, a meeting in the spring would be an early chance to repair transatlantic ties if Biden were to be voted into the White House on Nov. 3, after a bruising four years under Trump.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 14:47 IST
NATO would seek early summit with Biden, if elected, envoys say

The NATO military alliance is considering a summit in March in Brussels to welcome a new U.S. president if Democrat candidate Joe Biden wins, diplomats and officials said, with a gathering in the first half of next year if Donald Trump is reelected.

While the U.S.-led alliance agreed last year to hold a summit in 2021, a meeting in the spring would be an early chance to repair transatlantic ties if Biden were to be voted into the White House on Nov. 3, after a bruising four years under Trump. Trump has said that the Western alliance is "obsolete" and some allies are "delinquent" as well as issuing a veiled threat in July 2018 to pull the United States out of the alliance.

He also announced his intention earlier this year to cut the U.S. troop contingent in Germany, faulting Berlin for failing to meet NATO's defence spending target and accusing it of taking advantage of the United States on trade. Biden, who leads in opinion polls, is seen in Europe as offering a shift in U.S. policy away from Trump's 'America First' agenda, which has undermined European priorities on issues from climate to the Iran nuclear deal.

"Most allies want a Biden victory next month, but they would obviously work with a reelected Trump administration," one diplomat at NATO's Brussels headquarters said. A March summit "would give Biden a platform to bring Europe and North America back together and also give NATO a chance to put the Trump era behind it," a second diplomat said.

Two officials echoed that statement. They and the two diplomats also said that if Trump were reelected, NATO would seek to hold a summit in early summer, but that there was less urgency because he had already attended NATO summits and his position was seen as likely to harden. The now 30-member North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, which was created in 1949 to confront the threat of the communist Soviet Union, declined to comment.

COVID-19 NATO summits, with their pomp and gravitas, have traditionally been the setting for the nuclear-armed alliance to showcase its unity and agree new political and military goals in its long stand-off with Russia.

In a potential twist of fate, any NATO summit next year is likely to hear the results of a report commissioned in 2019 on reforms to the alliance, after Trump questioned its relevance. Any summit plans would have to consider coronavirus pandemic restrictions that have complicated in-person gatherings of government leaders, diplomats said. Last week, three leaders were forced to leave a European Union summit in Brussels because of COVID-19 infection risks.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Court acquits 20 foreign attendees of Tablighi event

A Mumbai court has aquitted 20 foreign attendees of a Tablighi Jamaat event who were booked by the city police for allegedly violating prohibitory orders during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Metropolitan Magistrate Andheri R R Khan acq...

LG launches world’s first rollable TV; boasts 65-inch OLED display

LG Electronics today announced the launch of the worlds first rollable TV, LG Signature OLED R model RX in South Korea. The first-of-its-kind TV is available for purchase at KRW 100 million USD 87,000 at seven major consumer electronics sto...

Man arrested for killing wife in UP

A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his wife dead in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Thirty-five-year-old Khushnuma was shot dead by her husband over a family dispute on October 18 in the Khatoli ...

Gadkari lays foundation stone for India's first multi-modal logistic park in Assam

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the Rs 694 crore multi-modal logistic park in Assam and said that it would serve as the growth engine for the states economic development. The work on the first phase of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020