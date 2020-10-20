Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi disapproves of Kamalnath's 'item' remark against MP minister

Wayanad, Oct 20 (PTI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesdaydisapproved of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath's 'item' remark against Minister Imarti Devi, saying it was 'unfortunate'. The National Commission for Women has sought an explanation from the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister for his remark. Chouhan has also written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to condemn Nath's remarks and remove him from all party posts.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 20-10-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 14:54 IST
Rahul Gandhi disapproves of Kamalnath's 'item' remark against MP minister
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@INCIndia)

Wayanad, Oct 20 (PTI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesdaydisapproved of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath's 'item' remark against Minister Imarti Devi, saying it was 'unfortunate'. "One cannot treat women with disrespect. Kamalnath ji is from my party. But I don't like personally that type of language that Kamalnath ji has used. I do not appreciate it.

it is unfortunate", Gandhi, on a three day visit to Kerala, told reporters here. Addressing a campaign meeting on Sunday for the November 3 by-election in Gwalior's Dabra town, where the BJP has fielded Imarti Devi, Kamal Nath has said the Congress candidate was a "simple person" unlike his opponent who was an "item".

The remarks have triggered an outrage with BJP leaders, led by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, staging protests against Kamal Nath. The National Commission for Women has sought an explanation from the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister for his remark.

Chouhan has also written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to condemn Nath's remarks and remove him from all party posts. Kamal Nath has expressed regret over his remark and asserted that he did not say anything disrespectful.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Court acquits 20 foreign attendees of Tablighi event

A Mumbai court has aquitted 20 foreign attendees of a Tablighi Jamaat event who were booked by the city police for allegedly violating prohibitory orders during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Metropolitan Magistrate Andheri R R Khan acq...

LG launches world’s first rollable TV; boasts 65-inch OLED display

LG Electronics today announced the launch of the worlds first rollable TV, LG Signature OLED R model RX in South Korea. The first-of-its-kind TV is available for purchase at KRW 100 million USD 87,000 at seven major consumer electronics sto...

Man arrested for killing wife in UP

A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his wife dead in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Thirty-five-year-old Khushnuma was shot dead by her husband over a family dispute on October 18 in the Khatoli ...

Gadkari lays foundation stone for India's first multi-modal logistic park in Assam

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the Rs 694 crore multi-modal logistic park in Assam and said that it would serve as the growth engine for the states economic development. The work on the first phase of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020