Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain scoffs at EU trade talks offer in Brexit poker

Britain stood firm on Tuesday in rebutting a European Union offer to discuss draft legal texts of a potential post-Brexit trade deal unless there were fundamental changes as their high-stakes diplomatic poker game risked a chaotic finale. 'POSTURING' "They got what they wanted – intensified talks, on legal texts, on multiple areas ...

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-10-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 15:26 IST
Britain scoffs at EU trade talks offer in Brexit poker
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Britain stood firm on Tuesday in rebutting a European Union offer to discuss draft legal texts of a potential post-Brexit trade deal unless there were fundamental changes as their high-stakes diplomatic poker game risked a chaotic finale. Failure by the world's largest trading bloc and sixth richest economy to reach a deal by the end of the year to govern $900 billion in annual trade would send shockwaves round Europe, just as the coronavirus also pummels jobs and businesses.

Angry at an EU demand for concessions, Prime Minister Boris Johnson broke off talks and said it was time to prepare for a no-deal Brexit: the nightmare scenario for business. Trying to get discussions back on track, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier offered on Monday to intensify talks and open discussions on legal texts of a draft deal.

But that met with short shrift. "Until you make it very clear that you are willing to negotiate with us as an equal, as a sovereign, then there's no point simply just paying lip service, saying you know 'we'll intensify negotiations'," junior British business minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News.

EU diplomats cast Britain's moves as bluster and a frantic bid to secure concessions before a last-minute deal. 'POSTURING'

"They got what they wanted – intensified talks, on legal texts, on multiple areas ... Now, they are just faffing around," said one EU diplomat. "All this posturing is only aimed at strengthening Johnson's hand. If they don't want to talk, that's their choice. There is no point at this stage to give them anything more."

There is concern in some European capitals that Johnson may judge that the domestic political benefits and potentially the long-term economic freedom of a noisy no-deal exit outweigh the benefits of a shallow trade deal. Britain formally left the EU at the end of January, but the two sides have been haggling over a deal that would govern trade in everything from car parts to medicines when informal membership known as the transition period ends on Dec. 31.

"The EU still needs to make a fundamental change in approach to the talks and make clear it has done so," Britain's chief negotiator David Frost said on Monday. Johnson and his Brexit supremo Michael Gove will tell businesses on Tuesday to step up preparations for the end of the transition period.

Some analysts still say a deal is the most likely ultimate outcome, though the consensus was wrong on the 2016 Brexit referendum when Britons voted by 52-48% to leave, shocking markets and European leaders.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Court acquits 20 foreign attendees of Tablighi event

A Mumbai court has aquitted 20 foreign attendees of a Tablighi Jamaat event who were booked by the city police for allegedly violating prohibitory orders during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Metropolitan Magistrate Andheri R R Khan acq...

LG launches world’s first rollable TV; boasts 65-inch OLED display

LG Electronics today announced the launch of the worlds first rollable TV, LG Signature OLED R model RX in South Korea. The first-of-its-kind TV is available for purchase at KRW 100 million USD 87,000 at seven major consumer electronics sto...

Man arrested for killing wife in UP

A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his wife dead in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Thirty-five-year-old Khushnuma was shot dead by her husband over a family dispute on October 18 in the Khatoli ...

Gadkari lays foundation stone for India's first multi-modal logistic park in Assam

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the Rs 694 crore multi-modal logistic park in Assam and said that it would serve as the growth engine for the states economic development. The work on the first phase of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020