Pakistan-backed terrorists cannot enter Kashmir to attack Indian jawans now: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that Pakistan-backed terrorists cannot enter Kashmir and attack Indian jawans now. "Now, Pakistan supported terrorists cannot enter Kashmir and attack jawans because if they do Indian jawans will enter Pakistan and kill terrorists. They will not do it," Adityanath said at a public rally here in Karakat assembly constituency of Bihar.

"'Bharat tere tukde honge' slogan cannot be raised in JNU now. The only slogan being raised in the country is 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added. Adityanath, one of the 30 star campaigners for the BJP in Bihar Assembly elections also mentioned Ram temple in his public address.

"Earlier, when I came to Bihar, journalists used to ask me when will you make the Ram Mandir. They used to ask me to announce the date. On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Ram Mandir. If you elect a BJP candidate and he will become MLA, he will take you to Ram Temple in Ayodhya for Darshan. I appeal to you to vote for NDA candidates in Bihar elections," he said. Rajeshwar Raj is contesting on BJP ticket from Karakat constituency in Rohtas district against Mahagathbandhan's CPI-ML candidate Arun Singh.

Bihar will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 Assembly seats. The results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)