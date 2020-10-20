What action will Cong take against Nath on his remark? Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday asked the Congress leadership what action they will take against senior party leader Kamal Nath for his "item" jibe against state minister Imarti Devi. After facing flak over his remark, Kamal Nath on Monday night expressed regret over it and asserted that he did not say anything disrespectful.

On Tuesday, when some reporters in Bhopal asked Nath if he would apologise to Imarti Devi, the state Congress chief said, "Why should I apologise? I have already said that it was not my aim. If still someone feels that he/she is disrespected, then I have already regretted it yesterday." Reacting to Nath's comments, Chouhan told reporters at Joura in Morena district that (Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi has "admitted that Nath has committed a mistake". "If he (Nath) has done wrong, then what action the party will take against him?" he asked.

Chouhan was in Joura to address a rally ahead of the November 3 bypolls to 28 Assembly seats in the state. Asked about Nath refusing to apologise to Imarti Devi over his remark, Chouhan said, "Despite committing a wrong, Nath is putting up a brave face. His party leaders are saying he has committed a mistake, but as he is a man of ego and full of arrogance, he is breaking all limits of shamelessness." "He (Nath) is saying he will not apologise. What kind of a leader is he? I am surprised why the Congress has not removed him from the post of the state party president so far," the chief minister said.

Addressing a poll meeting on Sunday Gwalior's Dabra town, where the BJP has fielded Imarti Devi, Nath said the Congress candidate was a "simple person" unlike his opponent who was an "item". Several BJP leaders, led by Chouhan, staged protests against Nath's remarks in the state on Monday.

Chouhan also wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to condemn Nath's remarks and remove the former chief minister from all party posts. The National Commission for Women also sought an explanation from the Congress leader for his remark.