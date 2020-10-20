Left Menu
Development News Edition

What action will Cong take against Nath on his remark? Chouhan

After facing flak over his remark, Kamal Nath on Monday night expressed regret over it and asserted that he did not say anything disrespectful. On Tuesday, when some reporters in Bhopal asked Nath if he would apologise to Imarti Devi, the state Congress chief said, "Why should I apologise?

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:18 IST
What action will Cong take against Nath on his remark? Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday asked the Congress leadership what action they will take against senior party leader Kamal Nath for his "item" jibe against state minister Imarti Devi. After facing flak over his remark, Kamal Nath on Monday night expressed regret over it and asserted that he did not say anything disrespectful.

On Tuesday, when some reporters in Bhopal asked Nath if he would apologise to Imarti Devi, the state Congress chief said, "Why should I apologise? I have already said that it was not my aim. If still someone feels that he/she is disrespected, then I have already regretted it yesterday." Reacting to Nath's comments, Chouhan told reporters at Joura in Morena district that (Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi has "admitted that Nath has committed a mistake". "If he (Nath) has done wrong, then what action the party will take against him?" he asked.

Chouhan was in Joura to address a rally ahead of the November 3 bypolls to 28 Assembly seats in the state. Asked about Nath refusing to apologise to Imarti Devi over his remark, Chouhan said, "Despite committing a wrong, Nath is putting up a brave face. His party leaders are saying he has committed a mistake, but as he is a man of ego and full of arrogance, he is breaking all limits of shamelessness." "He (Nath) is saying he will not apologise. What kind of a leader is he? I am surprised why the Congress has not removed him from the post of the state party president so far," the chief minister said.

Addressing a poll meeting on Sunday Gwalior's Dabra town, where the BJP has fielded Imarti Devi, Nath said the Congress candidate was a "simple person" unlike his opponent who was an "item". Several BJP leaders, led by Chouhan, staged protests against Nath's remarks in the state on Monday.

Chouhan also wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to condemn Nath's remarks and remove the former chief minister from all party posts. The National Commission for Women also sought an explanation from the Congress leader for his remark.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Make your kitchen hygienic and elegant with Hafele Blanco Kitchen Sinks and Faucets

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, October 20 ANI NewsVoir Hafele, the international leader in Interior Functionality, introduces Blanco Kitchen and Faucets, where hygiene meets design. In these times where hygiene has become the top concern for eve...

COVID-19 on mind, Durga Puja celebrations low key sans idols, pandals, bhog

Its that time of the year. The fragrance of shiuli, the delicate orange and white flowers that blossom right about now, mingles with the autumn breeze to herald Durga Puja but the frankincense is missing and a wary quiet has overtaken the s...

Railway minister allows women to travel in Mumbai local trains

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday announced that all women passengers will be allowed to travel in local trains in Mumbai and suburbs from Wednesday. Currently, only those engaged in frontline duties and essential staff as categorise...

EIB and Immunic sign €24.5m deal to support development of COVID-19 therapy

The European Investment Bank EIB and Immunic, Inc. Nasdaq IMUX, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020