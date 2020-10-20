Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump pushes for major COVID-19 deal over Senate Republican objections

"I want to do it even bigger than the Democrats," Trump said in an interview with Fox News, as talks between House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin approached a Tuesday deadline for reaching a bipartisan deal that could pass Congress before Election Day on Nov. 3. The White House has proposed $1.8 trillion in coronavirus relief, while Pelosi is pushing for $2.2 trillion.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 19:31 IST
Trump pushes for major COVID-19 deal over Senate Republican objections
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump on Tuesday pushed for a comprehensive COVID-19 relief package, saying he would accept a deal worth more than $2.2 trillion despite opposition to large spending measures among his fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate. "I want to do it even bigger than the Democrats," Trump said in an interview with Fox News, as talks between House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin approached a Tuesday deadline for reaching a bipartisan deal that could pass Congress before Election Day on Nov. 3.

The White House has proposed $1.8 trillion in coronavirus relief, while Pelosi is pushing for $2.2 trillion. Senate Republicans have repeatedly stated their opposition to additional COVID-19 relief spending near the $2 trillion mark and have focused instead on smaller initiatives.

Republicans prepared to bring up legislation on Tuesday to help small businesses slammed by the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 8.2 million Americans, killed over 220,000 and thrown millions out of work. Trump predicted that Senate Republicans would fall in line if Mnuchin and Pelosi reach a bipartisan deal.

"Not every Republican agrees with me, but they will," he said. Trump added he specifically expects support from Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: "He'll be on board if something comes." But a senior Senate Republican, John Thune, expressed doubt Monday that there would be enough Senate Republican votes to pass a comprehensive bill as large as the White House proposal, let alone something larger than Pelosi's.

"It'd be hard," Thune, the Senate Republican whip, told reporters. Trump said he would be willing to accept a deal passed mainly with Democratic support: "I'd take all the votes you could get, whether it's Democrat or Republican ... I'm O.K. with that."

Pelosi and Mnuchin, who have been negotiating intermittently since August on a fresh coronavirus aid plan, planned to speak again on Tuesday. Any new stimulus would be in addition to $3 trillion in coronavirus relief that Congress approved earlier this year.

Senate Republicans will propose on Tuesday a new round of funding just for the Paycheck Protection Program, a popular program that was launched earlier during the pandemic with bipartisan support to provide loans to small businesses. The measure is not expected to advance, because Senate Democrats have already given notice they consider such targeted efforts inadequate.

McConnell said the Senate also plans a vote on Wednesday on a $500 billion-plus Republican proposal to include unemployment benefits and aid to schools. It would provide people with $300 in federal weekly unemployment benefits, while the Democrats want to return to the $600 weekly level in a measure approved earlier this year. Democrats blocked a similar Republican proposal last month and the measure on Wednesday is also expected to fail.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NDHM ID may not be mandatory for COVID19 vaccination: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that nobody will be deprived of the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination in the absence of the National Digital Health Mission NDHM ID. The NDHM was announced on the occasion of the 74th Independence Da...

Sterling driven by weaker dollar; traders hope for Brexit trade deal

Sterling rose against the dollar but fell versus the strong euro on Tuesday, with investors still searching for clues on how likely it was that Britain would reach a trade deal with the European Union by the end of the year.Trade talks betw...

Mali soldiers air drop provisions to village besieged by suspected jihadists

Malis military said on Tuesday it had air dropped food into a village in the centre of the country where more than 2,000 residents have been besieged by suspected Islamist militants for the past two weeks. The situation in Farabougou, most ...

COVID patient's death:Doctor supports nurse's claim on "negligence"; hospital refutes allegations

A doctor working at the government medical college hospital here on Tuesday supported a nursing officers recent controversial claim that negligence in connecting the ventilator led to the death of a COVID-19 patient at the hospital in July ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020