BJP leaders, Union ministers urge people to follow PM Modi's advice on COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 22:27 IST
Senior BJP leaders and Union ministers on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the people against getting complacent in the fight against COVID-19 should be followed in letter and spirit as it for the welfare of everyone. Prime Minister, in an address to the nation, asked people to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, saying this is not the time to be careless as the virus is still around and even a small negligence can dampen the festive spirit.

In a series of tweets BJP president J P Nadda said people of the country must keep following COVID-19 protocols like washing hands regularly, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing to keep themselves and their family members safe. Nadda requested everyone to follow Modi's appeal to not let their guard down, till a vaccine is developed.

Similarly, Union home minister Amit Shah posted a message on Twitter asserting that security and well-being of Indians was a top priority for the Modi government. "Safety and well-being of Indians has been a top priority for the Modi government. And saving lives of the citizens in this battle against coronavirus has been a prime responsibility of the Modi government. In his address to the nation today, Prime Minister Modi has reiterated this resolve," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

"Only a united and determined India can overcome this crisis," he asserted. Echoing similar sentiments, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said it would be inappropriate to assume that the risk of coronavirus is over.

For our own safety, we should follow the prime minister's message, he said..

