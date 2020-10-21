Left Menu
Development News Edition

One killed in clashes as Guinea awaits result of presidential election

Diallo's victory claim before the official count was completed by the electoral commission raised concerns it could escalate violence in the tense aftermath of the vote. The decision by 82-year-old Conde to seek a third mandate after he pushed through a constitutional referendum that reset the clock on a term-limit triggered violent unrest over the past year in which at least 50 people were killed in the bauxite-rich West African nation, according to rights groups.

Reuters | Conakry | Updated: 21-10-2020 01:56 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 01:31 IST
One killed in clashes as Guinea awaits result of presidential election
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

At least one person was killed and many others injured in further clashes between supporters of Guinea President Alpha Conde and those of opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo, the West African nation's security minister said on Tuesday. Damantang Albert Camara said the clashes erupted in Kissidougou some 700 km (420 miles) southeast of the capital Conakry after Diallo declared on Monday that he had won the Oct. 18 presidential election.

"One person was killed, and many, including police officers who intervened, were injured," Camara told Reuters, adding that a curfew has been declared in the area. Diallo's victory claim before the official count was completed by the electoral commission raised concerns it could escalate violence in the tense aftermath of the vote.

The decision by 82-year-old Conde to seek a third mandate after he pushed through a constitutional referendum that reset the clock on a term-limit triggered violent unrest over the past year in which at least 50 people were killed in the bauxite-rich West African nation, according to rights groups. The Economic Community of West African States, the African Union and the United Nations condemned Diallo's claim in a joint statement late on Monday, calling it "regrettable".

Following his announcement, Diallo's supporters swept into the streets in his strongholds, celebrating their alleged victory. This led to clashes with security forces in which three people were killed, Diallo said. The electoral commission is expected to start announcing some results on Wednesday or early on Thursday.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Mainland China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel uncovers tunnel from Gaza, military says holds Hamas responsible

Israel discovered a new cross-border tunnel from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday that its military said extended dozens of metres underground and into southern Israel.The military said its engineers discovered the tunnel using underground sensors...

Mexico warns of coronavirus rebound from big holiday crowds

Mexico is doubling down on its public health message to avoid big crowds to avert a second wave of coronavirus infections as annual festivities approach, including the Day of the Dead, that traditionally draws hundreds of thousands of peopl...

U.S. offers Brazil telecoms financing to buy 5G equipment from Huawei rivals

The U.S. government stepped up an offensive on Tuesday to keep Chinas Huawei Technologies out of Brazils 5G market, with Washington offering to finance purchases by Brazilian telecom companies of equipment from its competitors. During a vis...

Former Mexican defense minister ordered held in U.S. jail without bond

Mexicos former defense minister, Salvador Cienfuegos, was ordered on Tuesday held in U.S. custody without bail pending his trial on drug trafficking charges. A U.S. magistrate judge also ordered Cienfuegos, 72, sent to New York for further ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020