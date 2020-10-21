Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamala Harris turns 56, Biden says will celebrate her next birthday at WH

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris turned 56 on Tuesday, with the party's presidential nominee Joe Biden greeting her on the big day, saying they would celebrate her next birthday at the White House. "I couldn't let the day go by without wishing my niece, Meena, a happy birthday too!” she said. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greeted Kamala Harris on her birthday.

PTI | Erie | Updated: 21-10-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 09:45 IST
Kamala Harris turns 56, Biden says will celebrate her next birthday at WH

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris turned 56 on Tuesday, with the party's presidential nominee Joe Biden greeting her on the big day, saying they would celebrate her next birthday at the White House. Biden took to Twitter to post a photograph showing their hands clasped together.

"Happy Birthday, Kamala Harris. Next year, let's celebrate with some ice cream at the White House," tweeted Biden, who had in August picked her as his running mate. If elected, she would be the first-ever woman vice president of the United States. Biden will celebrate his 78th birthday next month.

Harris in a tweet said her birthday wish is that everybody should go out and vote. "My birthday wish this year? For everyone to go vote," she said.

October 20 also happens to be the birthday of her niece, Meena Harris. "I couldn't let the day go by without wishing my niece, Meena, a happy birthday too!” she said.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greeted Kamala Harris on her birthday. "In two weeks, we could call this birthday girl Madam Vice President," said Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate as she asked people to go out and vote.

"Happy bday to @KamalaHarris. ! Celebrate this big day by voting for the #BidenHarris ticket and Democrats up and down the ballot," said Sabrina Singh, the Democratic vice presidential nominee's spokesperson. "Happy birthday, @KamalaHarris! Hope you're showered with love on your special day," tweeted former First Lady Michelle Obama.

"The best way to celebrate Kamala is by making sure you're registered and have a plan to vote at http://iwillvote.com. And once you do, share how you're voting with us!” she said. Later in the evening, Harris held a virtual fundraiser with Senators Tom Udall, Congressmen Ruben Gallego, Mark Kelly and Gabby Giffords.

"Joe and I are so proud of the fact that we have built one of the broadest coalitions that we have ever seen, bringing together of course Democrats and independents and Republicans, bringing together leaders across the spectrum including, I have to say the great Cindy McCain, and so many others who are standing up saying. 'look, we got to fight for our country," Harris said in her remarks during the virtual fund raiser. Harris also participated in a virtual Milwaukee rally to kick off the first day of in-person early voting in Wisconsin.

Former Second Lady Jill Biden tweeted a "happy birthday" graphic overlapping a photo of hers with Harris. Husband Doug Emhoff sent her birthday wish on Instagram.

"Blind date, love at first sight, marriage, family, and an incredible life together. Through it all, no matter what, she is ALWAYS there for me and our family without hesitation. Happy Birthday to my amazing wife @kamalaharris!" "And her birthday wish...VOTE EARLY!" Emhoff also reminded people of her wife's wish..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook sues four individuals for providing fake engagement services

Facebook said Tuesday it has filed separate lawsuits against four individuals providing fake engagement services that are intended to artificially inflate likes and followers on Instagram.The social media giant is suing Sean Heilweil and Ja...

Maha: TMC starts virtual yoga classes for COVID-19 patients

The Thane Municipal Corporation has started virtual yoga classes for patients at a civic-run COVID-19 hospital in the city with an aim to ensure their speedy recovery. Mayor Naresh Mhaske inaugurated the virtual yoga classes at the hospital...

Mindhunter Season 3 development will take time, actors released from contracts

Since Mindhunter Season 2 aired its finale in August 2019, fans are severely waiting for Season 3. Netflix is yet to renew Mindhunter for Season 3.Here we have an update on Mindhunter Season 3 from the series choreographer, Erik Messerschmi...

Zero tolerance towards crime and criminals, says UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that a total of 125 criminals had been killed in encounters and 2,607 injured from March 20, 2017, to October 5, 2020. While addressing the Police Commemoration Day Parade at the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020