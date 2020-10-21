Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says he could be 'king' of all fundraisers, slams Biden for being 'servant' of lobbyists

Joe Biden is a "servant" of lobbyists and "Washington vultures" who got rich by bleeding America dry, US President Donald Trump has said while responding to his Democratic rival's unprecedented fundraising in September, asserting that he could be the "king" of all fundraisers, but does not want to do it.

PTI | Erie | Updated: 21-10-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 10:53 IST
Trump says he could be 'king' of all fundraisers, slams Biden for being 'servant' of lobbyists

Joe Biden is a "servant" of lobbyists and "Washington vultures" who got rich by bleeding America dry, US President Donald Trump has said while responding to his Democratic rival's unprecedented fundraising in September, asserting that he could be the "king" of all fundraisers, but does not want to do it. Biden raised a whopping USD 383 million for his election effort in September, a record-breaking sum that eclipses the unprecedented fundraising from the previous month.

"He (Biden) is a servant of the globalist, lobbyist, wealthy donors and Washington vultures who got rich bleeding America dry. You know I said the other day… I never thought of it because they're raising a lot of money, (USD) 300 million. I could be the king of all fundraisers. I would be the greatest that ever lived the president of the United States,” Trump said at an election rally here on Tuesday. Biden holds a massive cash advantage over Trump in the last leg of the campaign, The Hill newspaper reported, citing latest figures from the Federal Election Commission.

Biden has over USD 177 million in the bank, compared with USD 63.1 million for the president. In September, Biden raised USD 383 million, while Trump raised USD 247.8 million. The month before, Biden raised a then-record of USD 364.5 million, compared with USD 210 million for the president, the report said.

"All I have to do - give me a list of the top 100 companies. I'll call the president of everyone. They will pay me whatever I want. I would set every record. The problem is I owe them. Because when they call and have a problem for a lot more money than we're talking about you know, it's like hard to say no. Hey, they were nice. They treated you good,” he said. "I don't want to do that. I don't want to do that. We don't need the money. I don't' want to do that. I don't want to do it. But when you see them raise USD 300, 350 million in a month and a half you know deals are being made- just so you understand. Deals are being made. Big deals. Look at the deals that he is making for himself. Deals are being made,” Trump said.

In 2016, Pennsylvania voted to fire this depraved political establishment and elect an outsider as president who is finally putting America first, he said. "The fact is whether you like it or not, whether you want to hear it or not, Joe Biden is a corrupt politician. He is a corrupt politician. And smoking gun emails show that the Biden family sold the Vice Presidency for a very, very substantial amount of money. More money than anybody would believe. He let China plunder our jobs while his family raked in millions of dollars from China and foreign nations,” he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia should embrace closer defence ties with India: Report

The deterioration in both India and Australias relations with China has inevitably brought the two countries together and as Beijing has threatened to dial back its economic engagement, Canberra have looked to New Delhi as an attractive alt...

Air quality in Delhi falls to lower end of very poor category

Delhis pollution level worsened on Wednesday morning with the air quality falling to the lower end of very poor category, a government agency said. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhis air quality index AQI was recorded ...

Growing NKorean nuclear threat awaits US election winner

Wheres the war Thats how President Donald Trump defends his North Korea policy at campaign rallies even though hes joined the list of U.S. presidents unable to stop the ever-growing nuclear threat from Kim Jong Un. That threat will transcen...

Odisha govt constitutes task force to reduce man-animal conflict

A state-level task force has been set up to prepare a master plan for three years to reduce man-animal conflict in Odisha, Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha said on Tuesday. The government has asked the task force -- und...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020