UK on cusp of raising COVID-19 tier in South Yorkshire

The British government is "on the cusp" of agreeing a deal with local leaders in Sheffield and South Yorkshire that will see the COVID-19 tier in the region raised to the highest level, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky News on Wednesday. "We have had very successful conversations (...) with the leaders of South Yorkshire," he said.

UK on cusp of raising COVID-19 tier in South Yorkshire

The British government is "on the cusp" of agreeing a deal with local leaders in Sheffield and South Yorkshire that will see the COVID-19 tier in the region raised to the highest level, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky News on Wednesday.

"We have had very successful conversations (...) with the leaders of South Yorkshire," he said. "Again there's a serious situation there." The worst of the second wave of COVID-19 in England has hit regions in the north.

Liverpool and Lancashire in the north west have the toughest restrictions, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he would impose the same measures in Manchester after failing to agree a support package with local leaders. Jenrick said he could not pre-empt the announcement on South Yorkshire, but there had been detailed conversations.

"I expect an announcement will be made by the mayor of South Yorkshire Dan Jarvis later this morning," Jenrick told the BBC.

