Eknath Khadse to join NCP at 2 pm on Friday: Jayant Patil

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse, who had recently resigned from the party, will join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) at 2 pm on Friday, NCP Maharashtra President Jayant Patil said on Wednesday. "Eknath Khadse promoted BJP in Maharashtra over years. I have been informed that BJP leader Eknath Khadse has resigned from his party. We have decided to give him an entry in NCP. He will be formally inducted into NCP at 2 pm on Friday," Patil, who is also a Minister in the Maharastra government, said.

Earlier today, Eknath Khadse had confirmed to ANI that he will be joining the NCP but had added that the decision on when the induction will take place is still pending. "I am not joining the NCP tomorrow. It is not decided yet, will be decided later today but I will not be joining tomorrow," Khadse told ANI.

Earlier, BJP State President Chandrakant Patil had refuted the reports of Eknath Khadse resigning and joining the NCP and exuded confidence that Khadse had no such plans. (ANI)