COVID-19: EC frets as parties violate distancing norms during poll campaigning

The Election Commission on Wednesday took a "serious view" of utter violation of social distancing norms during poll campaigning and leaders addressing public meetings without wearing masks in complete disregard of its guidelines. In an advisory issued to presidents and general secretaries of all recognised national and state parties, the poll panel said chief electoral officers and the district machinery would be expected to invoke appropriate and relevant penal provisions against candidates concerned as well as organisers responsible for such violations.

"The Commission has taken a serious view of the laxity on the part of political parties and candidates, on the ground, in terms of maintaining crowd discipline, and hereby reiterates and further advises them to demonstrate utmost vigil and care during electioneering," the advisory said. Campaigning is on for Bihar Assembly polls as well as for bye-elections in other states.

Assembly polls in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Most of the assembly bypolls will be held on November 3. Bypolls to the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar and some assembly seats in Manipur will take place on November 7..