Kerala scribe's family meets Rahul Gandhi, says he assured support

Journalist Siddique Kappan's family on Wednesday met Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi at a rest house in Kalpetta and requested him to intervene and ensure his early release.

ANI | Kalpetta (Kerala) | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 16:35 IST
Rehanath, a member of Kappan's family. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Journalist Siddique Kappan's family on Wednesday met Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi at a rest house in Kalpetta and requested him to intervene and ensure his early release. Speaking to the media, Rehanath, a family member of the Kappan, said that they were concerned as lawyers were unable to meet him.

"Rahul Gandhi has agreed to provide all assistance for my husband's release. He was going after Rahul Gandhi during his Hathras visit when he was arrested. We are concerned as even lawyers haven't been able to meet him and we have received very little information from the authorities," Rehanath said. Siddique Kappan was arrested at the toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh, on his way to Hathras.

On October 12, the Supreme Court adjourned for four weeks the hearing on a habeas corpus plea seeking Kappan's release . The petition was filed by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ).

