Kerala scribe's family meets Rahul Gandhi, says he assured support
Journalist Siddique Kappan's family on Wednesday met Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi at a rest house in Kalpetta and requested him to intervene and ensure his early release.ANI | Kalpetta (Kerala) | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 16:35 IST
Journalist Siddique Kappan's family on Wednesday met Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi at a rest house in Kalpetta and requested him to intervene and ensure his early release. Speaking to the media, Rehanath, a family member of the Kappan, said that they were concerned as lawyers were unable to meet him.
"Rahul Gandhi has agreed to provide all assistance for my husband's release. He was going after Rahul Gandhi during his Hathras visit when he was arrested. We are concerned as even lawyers haven't been able to meet him and we have received very little information from the authorities," Rehanath said. Siddique Kappan was arrested at the toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh, on his way to Hathras.
On October 12, the Supreme Court adjourned for four weeks the hearing on a habeas corpus plea seeking Kappan's release . The petition was filed by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ).
- READ MORE ON:
- Kappan
- KUWJ
- Rahul Gandhi
- Hathras
- Siddique Kappan
- Kerala
ALSO READ
PM Modi's 'kaala kanoon' will destroy existing farming structure in India: Rahul Gandhi
Whole country is being thrashed, no big deal if I got a little pushed: Rahul Gandhi on scuffle with UP Police
Cong tractor rally: Haryana authorities allow Rahul Gandhi, some party leaders to enter state
Punjab health minister tests positive for COVID-19, shared stage with Rahul Gandhi
Met family of Hathras victim to let them know they are not alone: Rahul Gandhi