Resignation of Eknath Khadse has been accepted: Maharashtra BJP president

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil has said that the resignation of Eknath Khadse has been accepted.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-10-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 16:59 IST
Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra BJP president speaking to media on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil has said that the resignation of Eknath Khadse has been accepted. Patil told reporters on Wednesday, "I got Eknath Khadse's resignation this morning and it has been accepted. We give him our best wishes for joining a new party."

Khadse will be joining the NCP on Friday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse, who had recently resigned from the party, will join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) at 2 pm on Friday, NCP Maharashtra president Jayant Patil said on Wednesday."Eknath Khadse promoted BJP in Maharashtra over the years. I have been informed that BJP leader Eknath Khadse has resigned from his party. We have decided to give him an entry in NCP. He will be formally inducted into NCP at 2 pm on Friday," Patil, who is also a minister in the Maharashtra government, said.

Earlier today, Eknath Khadse had confirmed to ANI that he will be joining the NCP but had added that the decision on when the induction will take place is still pending. Khadse had told ANI, "I am not joining the NCP tomorrow. It is not decided yet. It will be decided later today but I will not be joining tomorrow." (ANI)

