Indian soldiers have done 'miraculous job' on China border: Rajnath Singh

Referring to the situation along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, Singh said he cannot divulge operational details of the Indian Army's actions there, but asserted that people will not just clap but start jumping with joy if they get to know about their valour. Addressing an election rally here, the senior BJP leader also said he salutes mothers of the Bihar Regiment bravehearts who sacrificed their lives during a violent standoff with Chinese soldiers at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:55 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said Indian soldiers have done a "miraculous job" in their standoff with the Chinese troops along the LAC in Ladakh and asserted that no power can capture even an inch of Indian land under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong leadership. Referring to the situation along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, Singh said he cannot divulge operational details of the Indian Army's actions there, but asserted that people will not just clap but start jumping with joy if they get to know about their valour.

Addressing an election rally here, the senior BJP leader also said he salutes mothers of the Bihar Regiment bravehearts who sacrificed their lives during a violent standoff with Chinese soldiers at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). "I salute and bow in front of the mothers of bravehearts of Galwan valley who not only made the Bihar but the entire country proud," Singh said.

He further said, "I want to assure you that no power can take an inch of our land under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I can't divulge details about the situation there and what our soldiers have done, but if you get to know about that, you all wouldn't not only clap, but start jumping with joy. They have done such a miraculous job," Singh said. "Let's give a standing ovation to all our soldiers for their miraculous job," Singh told the audience.

He also attacked Congress and the opposition party leader Rahul Gandhi on the China issue, saying that they should introspect on the records of their own governments in the past before making tall claims that a Congress government could have pushed out Chinese soldiers within two or three days. "I don't want to say anything, but what did happen in 1962. I don't want to make any disclosure about the then prime minister, but I want to tell the youth of the country that they should read the history of 1962 and the time after that. I don't want to take the support of the people by telling any lies," Singh said.

Singh said it is unfortunate that the opposition party is spreading lies and indulging in propaganda on the issue of standoff at the LAC. "Opposition is running a propaganda on this issue. Rather than doing politics by misguiding people, Rahul Gandhi should do politics by looking into their eyes and speaking truth," Singh said.

He said credibility is the most essential asset in politics. Singh is scheduled to address at least 18 rallies in Bihar in six days spanning over all three phases of the assembly elections.

Polls for the 243-member Bihar assembly will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7 -- and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. The BJP-JD(U) combine is pitted against the grand alliance of the RJD, the Congress and Left parties. Some other smaller parties are also in the fray.

