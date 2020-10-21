In solidarity with our president Farooq Abdullah during Centre's 'vindictive' action: NC

Left Menu
Resolving to fight for the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference (NC) on Wednesday said the party fully supports its president Farooq Abdullah and his "unity mission" in the union territory. Our resolve to fight for the rights of people of J-K is undeterred by such action,” the resolution read.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 23:42 IST
Resolving to fight for the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference (NC) on Wednesday said the party fully supports its president Farooq Abdullah and his "unity mission" in the union territory. The NC passed a resolution condemning the "vindictive" and "coercive" action against its president after he was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second time this week for interrogation in a financial irregularities case.

The resolution was passed by senior party leaders at a meeting chaired by NC general secretary Ali Mohammed Sagar at the party headquarters, an NC spokesperson said. “We stand fully with our leader and his unity mission in J-K. Our resolve to fight for the rights of people of J-K is undeterred by such action,” the resolution read. Abdullah and leaders of other mainstream parties in J-K. including the PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, recently formed a People' Alliance to involve all stakeholders in the region for restoration of statehood and the special Constitutional status that was revoked by the Centre last year.

