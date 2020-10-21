TMC welcomes Gurung's GJM to its fold, BJP asks Mamata to clear stand on Gorkhaland

GJM chief Bimal Gurung's decision to quit the NDA and align with the TMC evoked mixed reactions in Bengal on Wednesday, with the ruling party welcoming the move, and the BJP seeking to know if the state government would support the outfit's demand for a separate state. The Congress claimed that the Mamata-Banerjee led party has stitched an "unholy alliance" with the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) for its political gains.

The Bengal BJP leadership said the fugitive GJM leader joined hands with the TMC as he wanted to return to the Hills. The saffron party also asked the state's ruling party to clarify if it would withdraw the cases slapped under UAPA on Gurung, who had been on the run since 2017 following the violent agitation in Darjeeling over demand for Gorkhaland.

BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee should explain what exactly happened to the cases of treason filed against Gurung. "The CM should let people know whether she supports the division of Bengal and formation of Gorkhaland, which has to be carved out of the state," Basu insisted.

Conceding that the walkout of Gurung from the NDA will cause a setback to the party's electoral prospects in North Bengal, Basu said, "If the CM sacrifices the interest of the state for three assembly seats in Darjeeling, the BJP will drive home the point to the people." He claimed that Gurung was forced to take the decision, as the TMC dispensation had threatened to put him behind bars. Echoing him, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said Gurung extended an olive branch to the TMC, as that was his only ticket to return to the Hills.

State Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury hit out at the Mamata Banerjee-led party for forging an alliance with "secessionist forces". "Mamata Banerjee, an a desperate bid to restore its lost ground in North Bengal, thought it was prudent to stitch an unholy alliance with the secessionist forces under Mr Gurung, who had been leading the demand for Gorkhaland.

"Both the TMC and the BJP are indulging in divisive politics in West Bengal, and doing a great disservice to the people of the state. Abominable politics, no doubt," he added. The TMC, on its part, welcomed Gurung's decision to withdraw its support to the NDA, while reposing faith in Mamata Banerjee.

"We welcome Bimal Gurung's commitment to peace & decision to withdraw support from NDA while reposing faith in @MamataOfficial's leadership. BJP's attempts to use Gorkhaland issue for petty politics & their untrustworthy nature now lay fully exposed before people of Bengal. "We're confident that all the key stakeholders in hills, including political parties & GTA along with civil society, will work together & join hands with us for the peace & prosperity of our motherland." the party said on Twitter.

The GJM on Wednesday walked out of the NDA, underscoring that the saffron party has "failed to find a permanent solution" for the Hills -- which had witnessed major unrest over demand for a separate state in 2017. He vowed to support the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in its fight against the BJP in the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections. The GJM enjoys influence in 10-12 out of 54 Assembly seats in North Bengal.