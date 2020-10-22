Left Menu
BJP to mark Accession Day with gusto on October 26, says party's J&K unit chief

Raina, who addressed a meeting of the party's district presidents and district prabharis at its party headquarters in Jammu, said the Accession Day is the day they had longed for and the land of brave have got what it deserved for decades. Accession Day marks the signing of the Instrument of Accession by the last Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh with the Governor-General of India, Lord Mountbatten on October 26, 1947 to join the then Dominion of India.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-10-2020 00:51 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 00:09 IST
The BJP will celebrate the Accession Day on October 26 across Jammu and Kashmir in a spectacular and grand way, the party's J&K president Ravinder Raina said on Wednesday. Raina, who addressed a meeting of the party's district presidents and district prabharis at its party headquarters in Jammu, said the Accession Day is the day they had longed for and the land of brave have got what it deserved for decades.

Accession Day marks the signing of the Instrument of Accession by the last Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh with the Governor-General of India, Lord Mountbatten on October 26, 1947 to join the then Dominion of India. From this year, the UT administration has marked the day as a public holiday.

Raina stated that this time the day holds great significance as it will be the first time after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. Raina said, "This is the day we have longed for and the land of brave have got what it deserved for decades together. The whole region is set to celebrate the occasion like 15th August and every BJP leader and activist will make his or her maximum efforts for the same".

He hinted that a senior Union minister is likely to address the occasion. Raina said that the BJP will celebrate this day with a grand rally, which will be both physical as well as virtual in nature, and the programmes will be held in every district and mandal level.

