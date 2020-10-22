Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi govt's focus on building border roads to secure boundaries shaken China: Nadda

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Thursday the NDA government has spared no effort in securing the country's boundaries and its focus on building border roads has shaken China. Congratulating the public of Himachal Pradesh for the Atal Tunnel, he said it would also be beneficial for the security of the country.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-10-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 16:44 IST
Modi govt's focus on building border roads to secure boundaries shaken China: Nadda

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Thursday the NDA government has spared no effort in securing the country's boundaries and its focus on building border roads has shaken China. Laying the foundation stone of the BJP's six offices in Himachal Pradesh, virtually from Delhi, he said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the government has built 4,700-km four-lane all-weather roads on the border from the Galwan Valley in Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh in the last six years.

Similarly, double-lane bridges of total length 14.7 km have also been constructed on the border for big tanks to pass. This is empowered India and shaken China, Nadda said. The BJP chief said earlier there were small bridges and vehicular traffic had to be halted whenever army trucks had to cross those.

Referring to the strategically important Atal Tunnel in Rohtang which was inaugurated by the prime minister a few days back, Nadda said he wanted to come to Himachal Pradesh during its opening, but could not as the process for selection of candidates for Bihar polls was on. Congratulating the public of Himachal Pradesh for the Atal Tunnel, he said it would also be beneficial for the security of the country.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ROH 10221707

... ...

Ministry reviews ROFR licensing conditions for chartering of vessels

In pursuance of Make in India policy of the Government of India, Ministry of Shipping has reviewed the ROFR Right of First Refusal licensing conditions for chartering of vesselsShips through a tender process for all types of requirements.To...

Will know our level only when we compete, says Bajrang Punia

Grappler Bajrang Punia has said that the Indian wrestlers will know their level only when they start competing across different competitions. The camp had commenced on September 1 and the wrestlers had to complete a 14-day quarantine before...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Man Utd buoyant ahead of Chelsea clash

Manchester United will approach Saturdays home Premier League clash with Chelsea in buoyant mood rather than in trepidation after a week which has gone some way to banishing the gloom that was descending on Old Trafford. After going into th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020