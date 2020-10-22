Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Senate committee approves sending subpoenas to Facebook and Twitter CEOs

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee voted to subpoena the chief executives of Twitter and Facebook after the social media platforms decided to block stories from the New York Post that made claims about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 19:16 IST
U.S. Senate committee approves sending subpoenas to Facebook and Twitter CEOs

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee voted to subpoena the chief executives of Twitter and Facebook after the social media platforms decided to block stories from the New York Post that made claims about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son. The vote passed along party lines with 12 Republicans approving the motion while 10 Democrats were not present for the session.

The CEO's of Facebook and Twitter will testify on allegations of anti-conservative bias. The companies along with Alphabet's Google will also testify in front of the Senate Commerce Committee on Oct. 28.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian spy chief flies into Belarus in show of support for embattled leader

The head of Russias SVR foreign intelligence service made a surprise visit to Belarus on Thursday in what looked like a show of support by Moscow for veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally who is under pressure to step down. TV f...

Andhra govt starts 10-day coronavirus awareness drive

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy directed officials to focus on the 10-day special drive to create awareness about the precautions against Coronavirus. The Andhra Pradesh government has started a 10-day coronavirus awarenes...

Europe could experience relatively mild winter this year-Weather Company

Europe could experience a relatively mild winter again this year, despite La Nia conditions that usually bring colder conditions to the northern hemisphere, the Weather Company said in its winter outlook on Thursday. The Weather Company, ow...

Delhi govt employees can opt for cash equivalent of LTC

The Delhi government on Thursday announced that its employees can take cash equivalent of leave travel concession LTC if they opt for it, a move aimed at boosting consumer spending during the festive season. It said a special festival packa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020