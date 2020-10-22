Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP, RJD at loggerheads on job promises to Bihar voters

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its manifesto where it promised 19 lakh jobs for the youth, which counters the top poll promise made by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) where it has pitched for 10 lakh government jobs for the state.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 22-10-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:19 IST
BJP, RJD at loggerheads on job promises to Bihar voters
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its manifesto where it promised 19 lakh jobs for the youth, which counters the top poll promise made by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) where it has pitched for 10 lakh government jobs for the state.

Tejashwi Yadav is promising 10 lakh government jobs, which is being seen as a key factor as many migrants have come back to Bihar during COVID lockdown and right now are unemployed. "There is a provision in the budget for 4.5 lakh jobs that are vacant. And 5.5 lakh jobs more are needed for Bihar's progress, according to NITI Aayog. If there is a will, it is possible," Tejashwi had said earlier.

However, Nitish Kumar dismissed Tejaswhi Yadav's electoral promise of offering 10 lakh jobs to the youths of Bihar with a jibe asking the RJD, "Will the money come from jail?" This jibe is a veiled reference to Tejashwi Yadav's father Lalu Prasad, who is serving a jail sentence awarded in a case of corruption and Bihar Chief Minister also stated that his government has given 6 lakh jobs to the youths of the state in the tenure.

On the other end, the Lok Jan Shakti Party has also promised job opportunities in its manifesto, dubbed a vision document of "Bihar First, Bihari First", but hasn't stated any figures. The LJP has promised to implement equal pay for equal work-- a demand which recently saw protests by government teachers in Bihar.

Other members of the Mahagathbandan, the Congress has promised an unemployment allowance of Rs 15,000 a month for youth until they get a job. Bihar votes for a new 243-member assembly on October 28, November 3, and 7. The results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Time running short, UK and EU get back down to Brexit business

With time fast running out, Britain and the European Union were starting intensified daily talks on Thursday in a final push for a deal to protect billions of dollars of post-Brexit trade. Though Prime Minister Boris Johnson halted negotiat...

12 more COVID-19 deaths, 617 new cases reported in Punjab

The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 4,072 on Thursday with 12 more fatalities, while 617 fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,29,693, according to a medical bulletin. Three deaths were reported from Hoshiarpur, two each from Moh...

Haryana initiates process to omit word 'Punjab' from its laws

Nearly 55 years after it was carved out as a separate state, Haryana has initiated the process to omit the word Punjab from its laws. The state government has constituted a committee to remove Punjab from nearly 237 Acts on the initiative o...

IPL 13: Tried not to be too predictable, says SRH all-rounder Holder

It took a few lusty blows from Jofra Archer to help Rajasthan Royals finish on 1546 in their 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. But the star of the first session was definitely SRH a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020