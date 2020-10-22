BJP, RJD at loggerheads on job promises to Bihar voters

By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its manifesto where it promised 19 lakh jobs for the youth, which counters the top poll promise made by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) where it has pitched for 10 lakh government jobs for the state.

Tejashwi Yadav is promising 10 lakh government jobs, which is being seen as a key factor as many migrants have come back to Bihar during COVID lockdown and right now are unemployed. "There is a provision in the budget for 4.5 lakh jobs that are vacant. And 5.5 lakh jobs more are needed for Bihar's progress, according to NITI Aayog. If there is a will, it is possible," Tejashwi had said earlier.

However, Nitish Kumar dismissed Tejaswhi Yadav's electoral promise of offering 10 lakh jobs to the youths of Bihar with a jibe asking the RJD, "Will the money come from jail?" This jibe is a veiled reference to Tejashwi Yadav's father Lalu Prasad, who is serving a jail sentence awarded in a case of corruption and Bihar Chief Minister also stated that his government has given 6 lakh jobs to the youths of the state in the tenure.

On the other end, the Lok Jan Shakti Party has also promised job opportunities in its manifesto, dubbed a vision document of "Bihar First, Bihari First", but hasn't stated any figures. The LJP has promised to implement equal pay for equal work-- a demand which recently saw protests by government teachers in Bihar.

Other members of the Mahagathbandan, the Congress has promised an unemployment allowance of Rs 15,000 a month for youth until they get a job. Bihar votes for a new 243-member assembly on October 28, November 3, and 7. The results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)