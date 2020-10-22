Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wish economy was 'circus lion' that would respond to 'ringmaster's stick': Chidambaram

A day after the RBI Governor, the SEBI chief and the DEA secretary spoke on the economy, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday took a dig at them, saying he wishes the economy was a "circus lion" that would respond to the stick of the ringmaster.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:50 IST
Wish economy was 'circus lion' that would respond to 'ringmaster's stick': Chidambaram
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A day after the RBI Governor, the SEBI chief and the DEA secretary spoke on the economy, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday took a dig at them, saying he wishes the economy was a "circus lion" that would respond to the stick of the ringmaster. In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said the economy will not revive smartly unless the government puts money in the hands of the bottom half of the families in India and puts food on the plates of the poor.

"Is it not intriguing that @DasShaktikanta, the SEBI Chairman and the DEA Secretary should speak on the same day on the same subject?" the former finance minister said. All three have tried to "talk up" the economy, he said.

"I wish the economy was a circus lion that would respond to the stick of the ringmaster!" Chidambaram said. "The three distinguished men should tell the FM, in unison, that the vast majority of the people do not have the money or the inclination to buy goods and services," he said.

"If you doubt what I say, just listen to the voices of the voters of Bihar on their existential crisis -- no work or not enough work, no income or little income, and their thoughts are on surviving, not on spending," Chidambaram said, tagging Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Finance Ministry. Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said the country is at the doorstep of economic revival on the back of accommodative monetary and fiscal policies being pursued by the central bank and the government.

While SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi on Wednesday said there are some positive aspects as well in it, and termed the recovery in the capital markets as broad-based, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj spoke about attracting investments.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Kelderman takes lead as Stelvio climb blows Giro apart

Dutchman Wilco Kelderman took over as leader of the Giro dItalia as the fearsome Stelvio climb blew the race apart during a brutal and mesmerizing stage 18 battle on Thursday.Kelderman Sunweb began the day 17 seconds behind long-time race l...

Russia's Putin says he believes nearly 5,000 people killed in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Moscow believed that nearly 5,000 people had been killed in fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. There are a lot of casualties from both s...

Time running short, UK and EU get back down to Brexit business

With time fast running out, Britain and the European Union were starting intensified daily talks on Thursday in a final push for a deal to protect billions of dollars of post-Brexit trade. Though Prime Minister Boris Johnson halted negotiat...

12 more COVID-19 deaths, 617 new cases reported in Punjab

The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 4,072 on Thursday with 12 more fatalities, while 617 fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,29,693, according to a medical bulletin. Three deaths were reported from Hoshiarpur, two each from Moh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020