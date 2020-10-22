Left Menu
Development News Edition

NDA going to form govt in Bihar with 2/3rd majority: Rajnath

Union minister Rajnath Singh Thursday exuded confidence that the NDA will form a government in Bihar with a two-thirds majority, saying the coalition has fulfilled almost all its promises during its 15-year rule in the state.

PTI | Sasaram | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 21:02 IST
NDA going to form govt in Bihar with 2/3rd majority: Rajnath
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Union minister Rajnath Singh Thursday exuded confidence that the NDA will form a government in Bihar with a two-thirds majority, saying the coalition has fulfilled almost all its promises during its 15-year rule in the state. Addressing three election rallies at Barh (near Patna), Nokha (Rohtas) and Nabinagar (Aurangabad) he attacked the RJD, saying the "lantern era" has ended with every house getting power supply.

Lantern is the poll symbol of the RJD. The NDA in Bihar has the BJP, the JD(U), the HAM and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) as its constituents. Highlighting the centre's pro-farmers approach, he said "Under the Kisan Samman Nidhi, every farmer of the country is being given Rs 6000 as annual income support. Now the money of the Central schemes is going directly to the public. Being the son of a farmer myself, I want to assure you that you will get the Minimum Support Price (MSP)." He said Indias stature has risen across the globe, and the credit should be given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this.

"He thinks about the village, the poor and the farmer," Singh said of the PM. He said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has fulfilled most of the promises during the 15 years rule of the NDA in the state.

"The NDA is the best option for the people of Bihar. It is going to form a government in the state with a two-thirds majority," he said. Bihar has a 243-member assembly.

"Our Prime Minister has a 56 inch chest, the ability to take risks. A strong fight is going on against terrorism. Terrorism will be wiped away. We deliver whatever we promise.

We abrogated Article 370. Also a grand Ram temple is coming up," he said, underlining the BJP walking the talk on its poll promises. In his rally at Nasriganj Higher Secondary schools ground in Rohtas Sasaram, he said, "The People of Bihar used to think, they will never get power. But Nitish ji brought electricity and ended lantern era.

"The lantern has been broken, its fuel spilled on the ground, also the panja (the Congress poll symbol) has failed and their game is over." He said things have changed a lot over the past 15 years in Bihar. "Dont want to claim that Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi have turned Bihar into a heaven. But can certainly say Kumar has done much better compared to the past governments. The roads have improved, several big bridges have come up. By 2022, nobody will be left without a pucca house in the country," he said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Kelderman takes lead as Stelvio climb blows Giro apart

Dutchman Wilco Kelderman took over as leader of the Giro dItalia as the fearsome Stelvio climb blew the race apart during a brutal and mesmerizing stage 18 battle on Thursday.Kelderman Sunweb began the day 17 seconds behind long-time race l...

Russia's Putin says he believes nearly 5,000 people killed in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Moscow believed that nearly 5,000 people had been killed in fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. There are a lot of casualties from both s...

Time running short, UK and EU get back down to Brexit business

With time fast running out, Britain and the European Union were starting intensified daily talks on Thursday in a final push for a deal to protect billions of dollars of post-Brexit trade. Though Prime Minister Boris Johnson halted negotiat...

12 more COVID-19 deaths, 617 new cases reported in Punjab

The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 4,072 on Thursday with 12 more fatalities, while 617 fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,29,693, according to a medical bulletin. Three deaths were reported from Hoshiarpur, two each from Moh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020