Will present NDA's development agenda before people of Bihar: Modi ahead of rallies

A day before addressing his first set of rallies in Bihar bound for Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday he will present the development agenda of the ruling National Democratic Alliance before the people and seek their support for it Modi is scheduled to address three rallies in the state on Friday and is expected to speak at around 12 of them during the entire Bihar poll campaign.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 21:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Modi is scheduled to address three rallies in the state on Friday and is expected to speak at around 12 of them during the entire Bihar poll campaign. The three-phase polls will begin from October 28 and end on November 7. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 10

In a tweet, Modi said, "Will have the opportunity to be in the midst of brothers and sisters of Bihar tomorrow. Will address rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur. Will present the NDA's development agenda before people and seek their blessings for the alliance."

