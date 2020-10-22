Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senate Judiciary Committee approves Judge Barrett's nomination to SC, Democrats boycott

The powerful Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday confirmed the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court with the opposition Democrats boycotting the voting process. All 12 Republicans on the committee voted to advance the nomination, while all 10 Democrats boycotted the vote. Democratic senators argue that Republicans should not push through a confirmation vote to install Trump's nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just days before the election.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 21:35 IST
Senate Judiciary Committee approves Judge Barrett's nomination to SC, Democrats boycott
US Senate (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The powerful Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday confirmed the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court with the opposition Democrats boycotting the voting process. All 12 Republicans on the committee voted to advance the nomination, while all 10 Democrats boycotted the vote.

Democratic senators argue that Republicans should not push through a confirmation vote to install Trump's nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just days before the election. Never has the Senate confirmed a Supreme Court nominee so close to a presidential election. Instead of attending, the Democrats displayed large photographs of people who rely on the Affordable Care Act for their health care in front of their empty chairs at the meeting.

Democrats have raised concerns that Barrett would vote to overturn the ACA if confirmed to the court, given her previous criticism of a ruling upholding the law. President Donald Trump described it as a "big day".

"Judiciary Committee approves Judge Barrett. Moves to full Senate for final vote. Big day for America!" Trump tweeted. Later in the night, he is scheduled to share stage in Nashville, Tennessee with his Democratic challenger Joe Biden for the final presidential debate.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Senate Lindsay Graham called it a "groundbreaking, historic moment" for the American legal community. Graham said that it was Democrats' "choice" to boycott the vote, but "we're not going to allow them to take over the committee." "They made a choice not to participate after allowing Judge Barrett for days, two days to be questioned. I thought she did an exceptionally good job of handling the questions asked. I thought she was aggressively challenged but not inappropriately," he said.

Supporting Judge Barrett, Senator Chuck Grassley said that she has the temperament and humility they expect of a judge. "She approaches cases without bias or agenda. Most important, she understands that a judge should interpret – not make – the law," he said. "She was thorough, candid and forthright at the hearing. But when pressed on how she might rule in a case, Judge Barrett properly applied the Ginsburg Rule. She demonstrated her independence by not showing hints, previews or forecasts," he said.

"Judge Barrett clearly respects precedent, and she practices judicial restraint. Her judicial method is rigorous and exacting, but fair and open minded," Grassley said. The nomination now moves to the Senate floor, which is likely to take a vote on it on Monday, giving a big political victory to the Republican Party and President Trump before the November 3 presidential elections.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Judge drops lesser charge against ex-police officer in Floyd death, keeps two others

A judge dismissed a lesser murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin but said he still had to face the most serious murder charge in George Floyds death in May, according to a court ruling released on Thursday. H...

Beheading of teacher exposes secular divide in French classrooms

Some teachers in France say they censor themselves to avoid confrontation with pupils and parents over religion and free speech, a problem brutally exposed when a teacher was beheaded after showing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in class....

Bhullar gets off to his best start in 2020, shoots 68 in Italian Open

Gaganjeet Bhullar finally found his rhythm and confidence as he returned his best card in five starts with a four-under 68 that put him in Tied-28th place at the end of the opening round of the Italian Open. It was Bhullars first round in t...

IPL 13: Pandey, Shankar propel SRH to easy eight-wicket win over RR

Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar played unbeaten knocks of 83 and 52 respectively as SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in the Indian Premier League IPL here at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. With th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020