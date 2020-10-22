Why is opposition upset if we are going with public health issue in Bihar polls: Bhupender Yadav

BJP leader Bhupender Yadav on Thursday took a dig at opposition parties for their reaction on the BJP's promise of providing free COVID-19 vaccine, once it is ready, to the people of Bihar and asked why are they "upset" if the party has talked of a public health issue in its election manifesto. "It is Bihar election manifesto. The Centre makes vaccines available at a minimum price. We promised that our government in Bihar will make it free of cost and make Bihar corona free. Political parties should be sensitive when it comes to public health. We'll fulfill our promise," Yadav told ANI

Yadav, who is BJP in charge of Bihar, said every political party goes into the election with a manifesto. "Someone talks about employment, someone talks about farm loan waiver, someone talks about permanent houses. Why is the Opposition upset if we are going with a public health issue? I don't understand why the Opposition is criticising. The BJP has taken a great initiative. Health and public policy are never a poll issue and if the BJP is raising them then it is a step towards a positive politics," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its manifesto for three-phased Bihar elections and promised that after the approval of the coronavirus vaccine from ICMR, every person in the state will get vaccinated free of cost. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the BJP over its promise and said the Centre has announced its COVID "access strategy" and that people in every state should refer to their election schedule to know when they will get the vaccine.

"GOI just announced India's Covid access strategy. Kindly refer to the state-wise election schedule to know when will you get it, along with a hoard of false promises," Gandhi said in a tweet. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said people across the country should get vaccine against COVID-19 free and tests should also be done free. (ANI)