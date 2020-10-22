MERC dismisses BJP leader Somaiya's petition on inflated power bills

The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) on Thursday dismissed BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's petitions against inflated power bills, asking the former Member of Parliament to approach Consumer Grievance Redressal Forums (CGRF) instead. "Present petition seeking redressal of grievances relating to alleged inflated bills is not maintainable before the Commission," MERC members Mukesh Khullar and I M Bojhari said in an order.

They dismissed the petition after a thorough analysis of the prayers and perusing through the reply of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL), past judgements of the Supreme Court and Appellate Tribunals. Somaiya had filed a petition in July this year when reports of inflated power bills were coming during the unlock period for purported consumption during the lockdown.

Many celebrities had also taken to social media platforms to complain against the high bills in various parts of the state. "…the aggrieved individual consumers need to avail the prayed remedy by approaching CGRF," the MERC order said.