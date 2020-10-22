Left Menu
Development News Edition

MERC dismisses BJP leader Somaiya's petition on inflated power bills

"Present petition seeking redressal of grievances relating to alleged inflated bills is not maintainable before the Commission," MERC members Mukesh Khullar and I M Bojhari said in an order. They dismissed the petition after a thorough analysis of the prayers and perusing through the reply of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL), past judgements of the Supreme Court and Appellate Tribunals.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:46 IST
MERC dismisses BJP leader Somaiya's petition on inflated power bills

The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) on Thursday dismissed BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's petitions against inflated power bills, asking the former Member of Parliament to approach Consumer Grievance Redressal Forums (CGRF) instead. "Present petition seeking redressal of grievances relating to alleged inflated bills is not maintainable before the Commission," MERC members Mukesh Khullar and I M Bojhari said in an order.

They dismissed the petition after a thorough analysis of the prayers and perusing through the reply of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL), past judgements of the Supreme Court and Appellate Tribunals. Somaiya had filed a petition in July this year when reports of inflated power bills were coming during the unlock period for purported consumption during the lockdown.

Many celebrities had also taken to social media platforms to complain against the high bills in various parts of the state. "…the aggrieved individual consumers need to avail the prayed remedy by approaching CGRF," the MERC order said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ensure police vigil in every road so that all people wear face mask: Allahabad HC to UP govt

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure constant police surveillance in every road of the state so that all people wear face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Hearing a public interest litigatio...

Arsenal hand trial to club legend Dennis Bergkamp's son

Arsenal have handed a trial to Mitchel Bergkamp, the son of club legend Dennis Bergkamp, who is looking to link up with the Under-23 side in north London. According to Goal.com, Mitchel has spent the week training at London Colney with Stev...

Trump posts unedited interview before it airs

US President Donald Trump, in an unusual move, posted his entire unedited interview with 60 Minutes on Facebook ahead of its scheduled air time on CBS News. The president posted the interview to his Facebook page with the caption Look at th...

Proposed amendment in Police Act not to curtail freedom of

The Kerala governments decision to amend the Police Act in a bid to prevent cyber attacks against women and children was not to curtail freedom of expression, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday, seeking to allay fears over the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020