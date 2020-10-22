Left Menu
Voting for by-polls in MP's Sanwer Vidhan Sabha seat begins

Voting for by-poll in Indore district's Sanwer Vidhan Sabha seat began this Thursday and people under special category, who are above 80 years, those with disabilities or are COVID-19 positive, voted through postal ballot.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:52 IST
Voting for by-poll in Indore's Sanwer Vidhan Sabha seat being conducted on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Additional Collector Abhay Bedekar said, "this time, the Election Commission has conducted an innovative experiment in view of Covid, under which the votes of people above the age of 80, with Covid and are Divyang will be registered through postal ballot. There are 1483 voters above the age of 80, 677 disabled people, and 9 covid positive voters. This will last for 6 days." Earlier this month, Election Commission had announced that voting facility through the postal ballot will be made available in the Indore district to the elderly over 80 years of age, differently-abled persons, and people suspected of having COVID-19.

The results of the Madhya Pradesh by-polls will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

