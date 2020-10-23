With time running out, Trump to launch attacks on Biden's family at debate

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to come out swinging in Thursday's final presidential debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden to try to close a gap in opinion polls before an election 12 days away. Trump needs to score some hits in the televised encounter to steady a campaign that is struggling, in part due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 221,000 people in the United States.

Trump, a Republican, trails former vice president Biden significantly in national polls ahead of Election Day, Nov. 3, though the contest is much tighter in some battleground states where the election will likely be decided. Biden leads Trump by eight percentage points in the latest Reuters/Ipsos national poll, conducted Oct. 20-22. His lead has narrowed slightly over the past few weeks and is back to where it was in September, before Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Relatively few voters have yet to make up their minds, and Trump's window to influence the outcome may be closing. A record 47 million Americans already have cast ballots, eclipsing total early voting from the 2016 election, ahead of the debate in Nashville, Tennessee. Trump's campaign signaled that the often pugnacious president would attack Biden, 77, for not accomplishing more during his nearly half-century of public service and zero in on what Trump, 74, alleges were corrupt practices by Biden's family.

Trump invited as his guest Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Biden's son, Hunter, who claims he has evidence of business ties between the Biden family and a Chinese state-owned enterprise. He cooperated in an investigation by the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee, which last month said it found no evidence that Joe Biden exerted improper influence over American policy. The Trump gambit suggested he would return to a line of attack that emerged in the first debate when he accused Joe and Hunter Biden of unethical practices in China and Ukraine. No evidence has been verified to support corruption allegations, and Biden called them false and discredited.

Trump's effort to uncover dirt on Hunter Biden's Ukraine business ties led to his impeachment. Trump and his children have been accused of conflicts of interest of their own since he entered the White House, most involving the family’s real estate and hotel businesses in the United States and abroad.

Thursday's surprise appearance was reminiscent of a Trump debate with rival Hillary Clinton in 2016 in which he invited women who accused her husband, former President Bill Clinton, of sexual misconduct as guests. Trump has faced similar accusations, which he has denied. UNDECIDED VOTERS

Aides of Biden said he needs to deliver a disciplined performance to appeal to the undecided voters and not to allow Trump to get under his skin with attacks on his family, especially Hunter. One Biden adviser said aides want him to counter Trump without seeming un-presidential. He is expected to again bash Trump's handling of the pandemic, arguing that it has had a disproportionate economic impact on low-wage workers.

Several states, including the election swing state of Ohio, reported record single-day increases in COVID-19 infections on Thursday, evidence that the pandemic is accelerating anew. September's contentious first debate between the pair was watched by at least 73 million viewers. Trump passed up another planned debate last week after it was switched to a virtual format following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

On Thursday, the commission that oversees the debate removed plexiglass barriers separating the candidates after Trump provided proof he had tested negative for COVID-19, a source familiar with the matter said. After the first debate was marred by disruptions from both candidates, each of their microphones will be switched off while his opponent makes his two-minute introductory statement on a topic, so as to give uninterrupted speaking time. Both microphones will then be active for the discussion period that follows.

Biden campaign deputy manager Kate Bedingfield said Trump's personal attacks would backfire. "We expect that Trump will attack Biden and his family, and every time he does that all he's doing is reinforcing what we have said all along: he is acknowledging that he has no case for a second term. He has no answers to the failures of the last four years and no plans or vision for the next four," she told reporters.

Debate topics will include the pandemic, race relations, climate change and national security. The Trump campaign argued that the entire debate should be focused on foreign policy.