ANALYSTS' VIEW-Investors react to last Trump-Biden election debate

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden debated on Thursday for the last time ahead of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election. A record 47 million Americans already have cast ballots, eclipsing total early voting from the 2016 election.

Trump trails former vice president Biden in national polls, but the contest is much tighter in some battleground states where the election will likely be decided. S&P 500 index futures were down 0.14%, little changed from levels before the debate started.

For Reuters' main story on the debate, click on Here are analysts' reactions:

MARY NICOLA, PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, SINGAPORE "If Trump wins, markets will know that it is more of the same and the reaction will be limited. The impact on markets comes from the policies the candidates represent.

"A blue wave would have a very different impact than a Biden win and the Senate remains with the Republicans and Congress with the Democrats. A blue wave may lead to concerns about the impact on the tech sector; while a Biden win and a split Congress may imply another four years of limited policy changes and politicking."