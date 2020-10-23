Left Menu
Congress a sinking ship, uses farmers for its benefit: Irani

She alleged that when the the people of India are extending their full cooperation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the battle against coronavirus, the Congress has "waged a war against India's intent and indulged in spreading false propaganda". On the issue of farmers, Irani claimed that Rahul Gandhi was not even present when such issues were being discussed in the Parliament.

PTI | Morbi | Updated: 23-10-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 13:44 IST
Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday dubbed the opposition Congress as a sinking ship and accused it of using farmers and their issues for its benefit. She also took a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that one cannot predict when he would go on a vacation.

Irani was in Morbi to campaign for BJP candidate Brijesh Merja. Morbi is one of the eight assembly constituencies in Gujarat, where bypolls will be held on November 3. "Congress party needs to first decide who is their leader. Is it a person or a family? In politics, you cannot understand the pain of poor and middle class citizens if you are blinded by the love for one family. Since Congress is a sinking ship, I wonder how it can help the people of Morbi?" Irani asked while addressing a gathering.

In this time of coronavirus, not a single Congress leader was seen among the people. On the other hand, BJP workers remained with the people all the time, she said. "The former Congress president was not even present in the Parliament as he went on a vacation. He was not there when his people needed him," the Textiles and Women and Child Development Minister said without naming Gandhi.

"One cannot predict when the person to whom the party is planning to hand over its reins would go on a vacation. He goes on vacation despite knowing that his party is sinking. Do not waste your vote on such a party. Choose BJP, which always served you," she added. She alleged that when the the people of India are extending their full cooperation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the battle against coronavirus, the Congress has "waged a war against India's intent and indulged in spreading false propaganda".

On the issue of farmers, Irani claimed that Rahul Gandhi was not even present when such issues were being discussed in the Parliament. "These people are selfish. They always talk about farmers. But the former Congress president and former MP of Amethi was not even present in the Parliament when farmers issues were discussed. Congress always used farmers," she alleged.

"The BJP is trying to unite the country by abrogating Article 370, while the Congress tried its best to keep the country fragmented by not supporting the move to scrap the provision," the minister added. Bypolls in Gujarat are necessitated after Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections held earlier this year.

