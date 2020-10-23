Nigeria: Edo governor assures 60 percent youth representation in new cabinet

Governor of Edo, Godwin Obaseki has assured youth in the state of 60 percent representation in his new cabinet as part of his administration's efforts to redress their grievances, according to a news report by Today.

Obaseki gave the assurance on October 22 when he held an interactive meeting with youth groups at the Government House, Benin.

He described the Edo protest as politically motivated, following its hijack by agents allegedly determined to cause political instability in the state.

Obaseki said: "I am worried about the level of criminality.

"Part of the fight we had in our first term was the issue of maintaining law and order and fighting criminality.

"Lots of these criminals hid under the cover of the godfathers who called them their infantry, lions, and tigers.

"You could see them in the last few days, the way they came out pouncing on people's private properties.

"The crisis in Edo is not the #ENDSARS protests but political because the government supports the #ENDSARS protests.

"Just as we defeated them in the election, we will contain them. With my #ENDSARS people, we are going to arrest them and put them back in the zoo.

"Without law and order, there can't be economic growth because no investors will come here to invest."