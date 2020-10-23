Left Menu
Andhra State Election Commissioner to hold meeting with political parties on Oct 28

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is going to hold a meeting with political parties on October 28.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 23-10-2020 14:29 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is going to hold a meeting with political parties on October 28. The local body elections were cancelled in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Now as the Central and state governments have announced an easing of restrictions, the SEC is going to seek the opinion of political parties.

SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar's decision to postpone the local body elections had stirred a hornet's nest in state politics. Ruling YSRCP had removed him from the position and appointed one Kanagaraj as SEC. However, state High court had reinstated Ramesh again as SEC. Now he is planning to hold deliberations with political parties for conduct of local body elections. (ANI)

