Andhra govt gives permission for film shooting

Andhra Pradesh State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTVTDC) managing director Tumma Vijay Reddy on Thursday informed that the government has issued orders allowing shootings in the state. "The corporation will issue permissions for Shootings in government properties and premises, and the producers and directors should utilise the opportunity," Reddy said.

Reddy said that the state government has issued permissions for shootings in the state in accordance with the guidelines and SOP. "Shootings were stopped in the state in the wake of COVID-19. However, the state government has issued permissions for shootings in the state in accordance with the guidelines and SOP issued by the I&B department of union government on August 21. Those guidelines and SOP should be strictly followed during the shootings," he said.

According to the guidelines, all the technicians must wear masks, however, actors are given partial exemption from wearing masks. Shooting premises, units and sets must be frequently sanitized. All technicians and actors must use hand sanitizers when there is no possibility for hand wash.

A six feet distance must be maintained in possible conditions. A public message about precautions to be taken for containing the spread of Corona must be exhibited before screening the show and during the interval. (ANI)

