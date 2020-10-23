Left Menu
Development News Edition

Row erupts in TN over MP's alleged remarks on women

The allegation against the Chidambaram Member of Parliament was that he spoke ill of women, in the context of Hindu text Manusmriti, but the VCK leader denied denigrating them and insisted he was working for their emancipation. A video clip in social media purportedly showed him making some remarks but the leader alleged "communal" forces were creating a wrong impression that he belittled women.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-10-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 17:50 IST
Row erupts in TN over MP's alleged remarks on women

A row erupted here on Friday over the alleged derogatory remarks of Lok Sabha MP and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol.Thirumavalvan about women, with the BJP lashing out at him and demanding an apology. The allegation against the Chidambaram Member of Parliament was that he spoke ill of women, in the context of Hindu text Manusmriti, but the VCK leader denied denigrating them and insisted he was working for their emancipation.

A video clip in social media purportedly showed him making some remarks but the leader alleged "communal" forces were creating a wrong impression that he belittled women. Users on micro-blogging site Twitter debated the issue, with some supporting him and others criticising the MP.

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar hit out at Thirumavalavan and asked him to be careful of what he speaks since he was a political leader. Addressing reporters at the state BJP headquarters, Kamalalayam, Sundar said women cannot be objectified and accused him of "using religion" against them.

"He is a political party leader and should be aware of what he is saying..women cannot be objectified... you should apologise," she said and pointed out there were women in his family too. Without naming anyone, she said womenfolk of leaders claiming to be followers of rational leader, the late EVR Periyar, "go from temple to temple and click pictures." Responding to the charges, Thirumalavan said he had made no disparaging remarks against women while participating in an online conference recently.

"I said that Manusmriti demeans women. But those with an eye on political mileage, a casteist-communal group is spreading falsehood against me and creating an impression as if I spoke against women," he said in a video uploaded on his Twitter page. "This is completely wrong. We are struggling for women's emancipation and those unable to tolerate this are doing such things to create a flutter in the DMK alliance during (ahead of) elections," he said.

VCK, which has two MPs including Thirumavalavan, is part of the multi-party opposition Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu led by the DMK. Further, he announced state-wide protests by his party against Manusmriti in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt imposes stock limits on onion traders to check prices

To boost domestic supply and provide relief to consumers from rising onion prices, the Centre on Friday imposed stock limits on both retailers and wholesales with immediate effect till December 31. Now, retailers can stock onion only up to ...

IPL 13: MI skipper Rohit Sharma to miss game against CSK

By Baidurjo Bhose Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is set to sit out the game against Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. He had been under the weather with a hamstring injury that he suffered during their last game again...

Kerala UDF to observe Nov 1 as 'Betrayal Day' against Centre, State govts: Chennithala

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said that UDF will observe November 1 as betrayal day against the Centre and State governments. He said this in a press conference at Kochi after the UDF leadership meeting. Ramesh Chennithala ...

2 farm workers die of electrocution in AP village

Two farm workers wereelectrocuted to death when they came into contact with asnapped live wire in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh onFriday, police saidThe two, aged 30 and 35, were working in an agriculturalfield when they stepped on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020