Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysian PM seeks king's nod to declare state of emergency, sources say

Responding to reports of Muhyiddin's move, Anwar said: "We have a government which lacks legitimacy and which knows it would fail to demonstrate majority support in parliament, and is using the COVID-19 crisis as an excuse to justify its abuse of power." Under the constitution, the king can declare a state of emergency if he is satisfied there is a threat to national security, the economy or public order.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 19:14 IST
Malaysian PM seeks king's nod to declare state of emergency, sources say

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin met the king on Friday to ask him to declare a state of emergency, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said - a move that opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim denounced as an attempt to cling to power.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, did not give the reason for the request. The proposed emergency would include the suspension of parliament, which is due to reconvene in November, but spare the public additional restrictions beyond the coronavirus curbs currently in place, one of the sources said.

Muhyiddin, who came to power in March with only a two-seat majority, has been under pressure since Anwar's declaration last month that he had enough votes in parliament to oust the premier. A resurgence in coronavirus cases has also added to Muhyiddin's troubles. The government is scheduled to propose its 2021 budget on Nov. 6, and there have been questions over whether it can muster a majority in parliament for that.

Defeat on the budget would count as a vote of no-confidence in Muhyiddin and could trigger an election. Emergency rule might mean the budget was not put to a vote at that time. Responding to reports of Muhyiddin's move, Anwar said: "We have a government which lacks legitimacy and which knows it would fail to demonstrate majority support in parliament, and is using the COVID-19 crisis as an excuse to justify its abuse of power."

Under the constitution, the king can declare a state of emergency if he is satisfied there is a threat to national security, the economy or public order. Malaysia last declared a national emergency in 1969, after civil unrest and race riots. The executive would gain powers to make rules and approve the expenditure necessary to ensure public security.

The sources did not disclose the full range of measures that Muhyiddin would seek to implement. The state news agency Bernama said Muhyiddin had met with King Al-Sultan Abdullah on Friday afternoon.

Muhyiddin's office and the palace did not immediately respond to requests for comment on what, if anything, had been decided. The prime minister's office said there would be no announcement on Friday.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan to remain in FATF grey list, asked to address strategic deficiencies in implementing action plan

In a major setback to the Imran Khan-led government, Pakistan will continue to be on FATFs Grey List with the anti-terror financing watchdog asking it to continue to work on implementing action plan to address its strategic deficiencies inc...

Soccer-Chen the hero as former champions SIPG win derby on penalties

Shanghai SIPG had second-string goalkeeper Chen Wei to thank for securing their place in the semi-finals of the Chinese Super League playoffs on Friday as his penalty shootout save ensured victory over cross-city rivals Shanghai Shenhua.SIP...

Telangana govt planning to recruit 20,000 cops: Home Minister

The Telangana government planned to take up recruitment of 20,000 personnel in the Police department, state Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali said on Friday. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao accorded importance to maintenance of law and orde...

Sapna Pabbi denies she left country after NCB summons

Actor Sapna Pabbi on Friday dismissed the reports that she left the country after she was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB, which is probing the drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajputs death. There were reports that Pabbis na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020