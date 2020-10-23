NDA will form government in Bihar: Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday claimed that the NDA would form a government in Bihar and the "so-called alliance" of opposition parties would be defeated badly. Talking to reporters, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out unprecedented development in Bihar, so the people of Bihar were all set to vote for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) this time too.

The BJP is committed to give free COVID-19 vaccine and the people of Bihar would be the first to get the vaccine, the Union minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs said. Talking about a statement of Himachal Pradesh Congress party chief Kuldip Rathore regarding the so-called rift in the state BJP, Thakur asked him to first see his own party that was on the brink of disintegration. He also asked Rathore to save his own flock rather than talking about the BJP. Thakur also warned the people of Himachal Pradesh in particular over the "evil designs" of the Congress and its associates with regard to the three new farm laws. Addressing a number of public meetings both physically and virtually, he alleged that the Congress was spreading misinformation among the people regarding the farm laws.

The Union minister claimed that the BJP-led central government had implemented the Swaminathan Committee report in totality that was kept in abeyance by the Congress for a year. He said now the Congress had no right to talk about the report and its implementation. Thakur claimed that during its six-year tenure, the Modi government had made a record increase in the minimum support price (MSP) of various farming commodities and had paid Rs 75,000 crore to the farmers under the MSP. The minister said farmers would always get benefits of the MSP and a sum of Rs 1 lakh crore has been made in the budget for infrastructural development in the agricultural sector.

This will see a big change in the agriculture sector in the coming years, the minister added. Thakur said the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency was the only Lok Sabha seat in the country which has been given three medical institutes by the central government. Of this, Rs 1,100 crore is being spent on All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur, 550 crore on PGI's satellite center in Una and Rs 322 crore on a medical college in Hamirpur to improve the health of the people of the respective areas.