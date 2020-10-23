Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moily slams BJP for vaccine promise in Bihar poll manifesto

The country is reeling under serious stress and strain owing to the rapid spread of the coronavirus since February 2020, he said. Hitting out at the Centre over its handling of COVID-19, Moily alleged that the NDA government did not realise the seriousness of the pandemic on time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 19:56 IST
Moily slams BJP for vaccine promise in Bihar poll manifesto
Former union minister Veerappa Moily (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Friday termed as "election stunt" the BJP's promise of free COVID-19 vaccine in its Bihar poll manifesto and alleged that the saffron party was focused on garnering votes with "fake promises". Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday released the BJPs manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls which promised free COVID-19 vaccine once it has been cleared by the ICMR.

Slamming the BJP, Moily said the declaration of free COVID-19 vaccine exclusively for Bihar is nothing but an "election stunt", partisan, arbitrary, atrocious and an inhuman act. The BJP would like to swim in "political waters" at the cost of the suffering of the people of the country, he said in a statement.

The BJP's focus is only on garnering votes with "fake promises" and not on production of a vaccine or alleviating the sufferings of the poor, the former Union minister alleged. The country is reeling under serious stress and strain owing to the rapid spread of the coronavirus since February 2020, he said.

Hitting out at the Centre over its handling of COVID-19, Moily alleged that the NDA government did not realise the seriousness of the pandemic on time.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No Bijoya gathering will take place at Mamata's residence: TMC

The Trinamool Congress on Friday said the usual gathering of well-wishers at the party office- cum-residence of West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of Bijoya Dashami will not take place this year due...

Sterling set for weekly gain, even after PMI slip

The pound fell against the dollar and euro on Friday after the UK Purchasing Managers Index PMI fell to a four-month low, but was still set to end the week up, after a new phase of intense Brexit talks restarted.The pound gave up some recen...

U.S. faces half a million COVID-19 deaths by February, study finds

More than a half million people in the United States could die from COVID-19 by the end of February next year, but around 130,000 of those lives could be saved if everybody were to wear masks, according to estimates from a modelling study. ...

Slovaks begin mass testing in virus hotspots as cases surge

Thousands of Slovaks lined up to be tested for the coronavirus in the countrys worst-affected areas on Friday, taking part in a pilot programme that will eventually go nationwide.The government hopes the antigen tests, along with a partial ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020