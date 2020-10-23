Left Menu
Kashmir's so-called politicians sometimes tend to be more dangerous than apparently identified separatists: Jitendra Singh

After People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said she will raise the Indian tricolour when the "flag of Jammu and Kashmir" is brought back, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said that "the so-called politicians of Kashmir sometimes tend to be more dangerous than apparently identified separatists."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 20:24 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

After People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said she will raise the Indian tricolour when the "flag of Jammu and Kashmir" is brought back, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said that "the so-called politicians of Kashmir sometimes tend to be more dangerous than apparently identified separatists." "Mehbooba Mufti claims to be a mainstream politician but she has reservations in carrying the tricolour. We have maintained for last several years that Kashmir's so-called politicians sometimes tend to be more dangerous than apparently identified separatists," the Union Minister told ANI.

Singh added: "They have cultivated the art and craft of swearing by Mother India saying 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' when in power. Once they are out of power they start swearing by Pakistan and questioning the integration of Jammu and Kashmir." Singh said that abrogation of Article 370 happened with the resolution passed by Parliament of India and the prerogative of retaining or not retaining it lies with Parliament and President, not with Jammu and Kashmir and Kashmir Valley alone.

Earlier in the day, Mufti lashed out at the Centre for abrogating Article 370 and said that she will raise the Indian tricolour when the "flag of Jammu and Kashmir" is brought back. "My flag is this (points to the flag of J&K kept on the table in front of her). When this flag comes back, we will raise that flag (tricolour) too. Until we get our own flag back, we won't raise any other flag...This flag forged our relationship with that flag. Our relationship with the flag of this country is not independent of this flag (Jammu and Kashmir's flag). When this flag comes in our hand, we will raise that flag too," she said. (ANI)

