Left Menu
Development News Edition

KC (M) entry into LDF will change course of Kerala politics: Jose K Mani

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani on Friday said that entry of his party into Left Democratic Front (LDF) will change the course of state politics.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 23-10-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 20:49 IST
KC (M) entry into LDF will change course of Kerala politics: Jose K Mani
Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani speaking to ANI in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani on Friday said that entry of his party into Left Democratic Front (LDF) will change the course of state politics. "We have taken a political stand and based on that LDF has taken a decision to make our party also part of their front. We are happy about that because mainly we have raised a few issues which should be solved in the state of Kerala. Based on that we find that LDF could be able to solve these problems, " said Jose, who's KC(M) became the latest entrant in LDF.

"Definitely, with the arrival of Kerala Congress (M) to the left front, there will be a substantial change in the local body elections and also the upcoming assembly elections. Generally, we have a stronghold in central Travancore. There would be a big shift of votes from UDF to LDF," he added. Mani denied the role of religion in the recent development in state politics.

"Definitely it is not a question of religion. We are standing for a cause. That is totally understood by the people or the followers, especially the farmer folks. We stood by UDF for the last 50 to 56 years," he said. "After coming to the LDF we will start to solve the problems of farmers and other weaker sections also.," he added.

He further said: "We have taken a major political decision mainly on three aspects. Mainly we have to save farmer folks. Now after COVID and the flood situation, the most affected people are farmers. As part of that only the Left government in Kerala has announced minimum support price for the vegetables, waiving of the interest of the loans taken by the weaker section of the society." "It has also been put in the manifesto of the LDF regarding minimum support price of rubber from Rs 150 to Rs 200. Secularism has to be protected and a new Kerala has to be formed," he added.

Speaking on the allegations against the government on gold smuggling Jose said: "These are all allegations. It comes and goes. The central agencies are investigating the matter. So there is no complaint about the investigation going on. Let us see what comes from it then we will talk about it." (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Palestinians say Sudan-Israel normalisation agreement "new stab in the back" for them

A senior Palestinian Liberation Organization official described Sudans decision to take steps to normalise relations with Israel as a new stab in the back for the Palestinians.Sudans joining others who normalised ties with the state of the ...

Intensify action against pollution-causing activities: Delhi LG to agencies

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal directed agencies to intensify their action against pollution-causing activities in the national capital as the citys air quality dipped to the very poor category on Friday, an official said. The official said ...

WHO says it will have advice on Remdesivir in 3-4 weeks

The World Health Organization is preparing its guidelines on the use of the drug remdesivir to treat COVID-19, and should be able to release it in three to four weeks, the WHOs top official for clinical care responses said.We would anticipa...

FTSE 100 bounces on Barclays earnings, but logs losses on the week

London stocks jumped on Friday, boosted by upbeat Barclays earnings and rising hopes of a Brexit trade deal before year end, but the blue-chip FTSE 100 still logged its second weekly decline on concerns over fresh coronavirus restrictions.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020