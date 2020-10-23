Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poll panel moves SC against HC order on political gatherings in MP

The Election Commission has moved the Supreme Court challenging an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court which put various conditions in holding physical gatherings by political parties for campaigning in assembly bye-polls in the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 21:13 IST
Poll panel moves SC against HC order on political gatherings in MP

The Election Commission has moved the Supreme Court challenging an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court which put various conditions in holding physical gatherings by political parties for campaigning in assembly bye-polls in the state. The poll panel, which is empowered under the Constitution to take decisions to hold elections, has issued the guidelines to allow limited political assemblies during the campaigning. However, the Gwalior bench of the High Court put stringent restrictions on physical campaigning by candidates for the assembly bye-elections in Madhya Pradesh in view of the pandemic situation. The high court said the political parties will have to get permission from the District Collector to hold physical gatherings and a certificate from the poll panel that virtual campaigning was not possible. Besides, the political party will have to deposit money for procuring masks and sanitisers for the people who would be taking part in the gatherings. The poll panel has assailed the HC order saying that the conduct and management of elections are overseen by it under the Constitution and Article 329 of the Constitution puts an express bar on judicial interference in midst of electoral process.

The plea said that the poll panel's COVID-19 guidelines on election rallies or meetings were formulated on September 25 in exercise of its powers. As per guidelines and the SOP of the state government, political gatherings of over 100 people with safety measures can be allowed, it said. Besides the poll panel, a BJP candidate contesting bye-election from Gwalior constituency in Madhya Pradesh has also moved the top court challenging the HC order directing political parties to campaign by virtual mode and not by physical gathering. BJP candidate Pradyuman Singh Tomar, who is currently energy minister in the state government, said in his plea that the high court has erred in its finding as the Election Commission under Article 324 of Constitution has issued its Covid-19 Guidelines dated September 29, permitting physical gatherings for election campaigns subject to specified restrictions. The bye-elections to 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh will decide the fate of the seven-month-old Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

Twenty-five seats had fallen vacant after the defection of 22 Congress MLAs — 19 of whom backed Jyotiraditya Scindia— and three others later. Three other seats have fallen vacant after the deaths of sitting legislators..

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Palestinians say Sudan-Israel normalisation agreement "new stab in the back" for them

A senior Palestinian Liberation Organization official described Sudans decision to take steps to normalise relations with Israel as a new stab in the back for the Palestinians.Sudans joining others who normalised ties with the state of the ...

Intensify action against pollution-causing activities: Delhi LG to agencies

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal directed agencies to intensify their action against pollution-causing activities in the national capital as the citys air quality dipped to the very poor category on Friday, an official said. The official said ...

WHO says it will have advice on Remdesivir in 3-4 weeks

The World Health Organization is preparing its guidelines on the use of the drug remdesivir to treat COVID-19, and should be able to release it in three to four weeks, the WHOs top official for clinical care responses said.We would anticipa...

FTSE 100 bounces on Barclays earnings, but logs losses on the week

London stocks jumped on Friday, boosted by upbeat Barclays earnings and rising hopes of a Brexit trade deal before year end, but the blue-chip FTSE 100 still logged its second weekly decline on concerns over fresh coronavirus restrictions.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020