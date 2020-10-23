BJP requests CEO to extend poll timings to allow sick, elderly cast their vote amid COVID-19

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka on Friday requested the Chief Election Officer (CEO) to extend poll timings for the upcoming RR Nagar and Sira by-elections to enable sick persons, senior citizens and others to cast their votes, as they may be scared do so due to fear of COVID-19. In a letter to the CEO, the BJP asked for the timings to be changed to 7 am to 6 pm, from 8 am to 5 pm.

"Some people may get scared to exercise their vote due to COVID-19. Therefore, it is necessary to extend the polling timings from 7 am to 6 pm instead of 8 am to 5 pm. This enables senior citizens, sick and handicapped persons to come to the polling booth and cast their vote," the letter said. It added that people working in the private sector, Non-government organisations and professionals, may also prefer early morning or evening timings to participate in the election.

"We request you to reschedule the polling timings as stated above, the interest of the public in large," the letter said. By-elections will take place in the Tumakuru district's Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira on November 3. (ANI)