Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP requests CEO to extend poll timings to allow sick, elderly cast their vote amid COVID-19

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka on Friday requested the Chief Election Officer (CEO) to extend poll timings for the upcoming RR Nagar and Sira by-elections to enable sick persons, senior citizens and others to cast their votes, as they may be scared do so due to fear of COVID-19.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-10-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 22:56 IST
BJP requests CEO to extend poll timings to allow sick, elderly cast their vote amid COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka on Friday requested the Chief Election Officer (CEO) to extend poll timings for the upcoming RR Nagar and Sira by-elections to enable sick persons, senior citizens and others to cast their votes, as they may be scared do so due to fear of COVID-19. In a letter to the CEO, the BJP asked for the timings to be changed to 7 am to 6 pm, from 8 am to 5 pm.

"Some people may get scared to exercise their vote due to COVID-19. Therefore, it is necessary to extend the polling timings from 7 am to 6 pm instead of 8 am to 5 pm. This enables senior citizens, sick and handicapped persons to come to the polling booth and cast their vote," the letter said. It added that people working in the private sector, Non-government organisations and professionals, may also prefer early morning or evening timings to participate in the election.

"We request you to reschedule the polling timings as stated above, the interest of the public in large," the letter said. By-elections will take place in the Tumakuru district's Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira on November 3. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French coronavirus cases jump over 1 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections jumped over one million on Friday, the health ministry reported on its website.Over the past 24 hours, France registered 42,032 new cases, taking the total to 1,041,075. It also registered 298 ...

IranAir relaunches European flights after coronavirus halt

Flag-carrier IranAir is resuming its European flights which had been suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, an airline spokesman told the state news agency IRNA on Friday. Scheduled flights to England, France, Austria, Germ...

TRS failed to reduce losses due to floods in Telangana: Congress

Lashing out at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS government, Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Friday said it failed miserably in minimising losses due to flood in the state. He also attacked BJP stating that the party is exhibiting...

IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs MI

Mumbai Indians Innings Quinton de Kock not out 46 Ishan Kishan not out 68 Extras LB-2 2 Total For no loss in 12.2 overs 116 Bowling Deepak Chahar 4-0-34-0, Josh Hazlewood 2-0-17-0, Imran Tahir 3-0-22-0, Shardul Thakur 2.2-0-26-0, Ravindra J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020