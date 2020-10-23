Left Menu
Development News Edition

Those who raise questions against government are raided by central agencies: Congress

The Congress on Friday accused the BJP-led government of targeting its political opponents, saying whoever raises questions against the government is raided by central agencies if the person is in opposition and sent to 'Margadarshak Mandal' if in the party.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 23:43 IST
Those who raise questions against government are raided by central agencies: Congress
Congress leader Gourav Vallabh speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Friday accused the BJP-led government of targeting its political opponents, saying whoever raises questions against the government is raided by central agencies if the person is in opposition and sent to 'Margadarshak Mandal' if in the party. "The current government has made a process that whoever raises questions based on truth is targeted. If the person is in opposition, raids are conducted by the Income Tax department or Enforcement Directorate against him. If the person is in the party then he/she is sent to 'Margadarshak Mandal'," party leader Gourav Vallabh said at a press conference at Congress headquarters here.

He alleged that post demonetisation a jeweller in Surat had made sales of Rs 96.3 crore between 8.30 pm to 12 midnight on November 8, 2016. "In a shocking revelation, it has come out that a case of massive unaccounted deposits has again unfolded in the most undignified manner in front of us. This week, the Vice-President of the Surat BJP unit and ex-Income Tax Officer PVS Sarma has come out with serious allegations of tax evasion in the wake of demonetization against a prominent jeweller based out of Surat. The jeweller in discussion had made sales of Rs 96.3 crores post 8.30 pm on November 8, 2016," he said.

"Subsequently, between November 10 and 12, the jeweller deposited close to Rs 110 crore cash in the banks. The total tax paid as per the allegations is only Rs 80 lakh. What is surprising is that rather than acting on the complaint, the Income-tax department has been after the complainant itself," he added. Vallabh further said that Congress earlier raised questions on how Ahmedabad District Co-operative Bank (ADCB) did transactions of Rs 745 crore in the first five days after demonetisation. "This was not 'notebandi' (demonetisation) but 'notebadli' (conversion of black money to white money)," he alleged.

"We had asked the government that Gujarat's 11 co-operative banks in the first five days after demonetisation, Rs 3,118.51 crore were exchanged. There was no reply," he added. Vallabh further said that due to the impact of demonetisation the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate fell from 8.3 per cent in 2016-17 to 4.2 per cent in 2019-20.

"On November 8, 2016, the central government enforced demonetisation. Around 150 persons died by queuing up in lines. Contribution of manufacturing in GDP fell from 15.6 per cent in 2015 to 13.7 per cent in 2019. Over 3.70 crore people lost their employment after demonetisation," he said. (ANI)

Also Read: Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

Short queues in China as Apple's newest iPhone 12 hits stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden win would bring relief but few fixes, says Merkel ally

A sigh of relief would go around the world if Democratic challenger Joe Biden wins the U.S. presidency but Berlin would still face many of the same policy problems with Washington, Germanys coordinator for transatlantic ties said on Friday....

Rajasthan govt to launch campaign to check food adulteration during festive season from Oct 26

Rajasthan Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup on Friday issued an order for the launch of a special campaign from next week to check food adulteration during the festive season, an official release said. The campaign will be run from October 26 ...

Mathura: Court rejects bail plea of two in murder case

The district and sessions court here on Friday rejected the bail plea of two people in a murder caseAshish Chaturvedi, alias Chulli and Abhishek Chaturvedi, alias Pav, are accused of killing Basant Lal Chaturvedi and Sundar Lal Chaturvedi. ...

BRIEF-COVID-19 Vaccine Trial From AstraZeneca, Oxford Can Resume In U.S. - WSJ

Oct 23 Reuters - COVID-19 VACCINE TRIAL FROM ASTRAZENECA, OXFORD CAN RESUME IN U.S. - WSJ FEDERAL HEALTH REGULATORS HAVE DECIDED TO ALLOW RESUMPTION OF U.S. STUDIES OF COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE FROM ASTRAZENECA, UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020