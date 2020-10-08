Left Menu
Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday extended his greeting to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and its personnel on the 88th Air Force Day.

08-10-2020
Photo credit/ Twitter (Rajnath Singh). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday extended his greeting to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and its personnel on the 88th Air Force Day. Wishing the IAF, Singh added that the Centre is committed to enhancing its capabilities through modernisation and indigenisation.

"My felicitations and best wishes to the air warriors and their families on the occasion of Air Force Day-2020. Eighty-eight years of dedication, sacrifice and excellence mark the journey of the IAF which is today a lethal and formidable force to reckon with," Singh's tweet read. "The Nation is proud of its men and women in blue and salutes the prowess of the IAF as it stands ready to face challenges and deter adversaries. We remain committed to enhancement of IAF's combat capability through modernisation and indigenisation," he added.

The Defence Minister further said that he was confident that IAF will "always guard the nation's skies, come what may" and further wished them "blue skies and happy landings always." Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings to the Air Force on the occassion, and reiterated the Centre's commitment towards the IAF.

"Greetings on Indian Air Force day! From safeguarding our skies to assisting in all odds, our brave Air Force personnel have served the nation with utmost courage and determination. The Modi government is doing everything possible to keep our mighty air warriors roaring loud in the skies," Shah said. Meanwhile, the several squadrons will take part in the IAF Day Parade at the Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad today.

Full-dress rehearsals were held on Wednesday by the various squadrons. The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix "Royal" by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War. The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic. (ANI)

