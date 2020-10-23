Tirumavalavan's comments misogynistic, should apologise: Khushbu Sundar

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar on Friday hit out at Lok Sabha MP and the Chief of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Thirumavalavan for his recent "misogynistic" remarks and said that he should apologise for them. "Thirumavalavan's comments are against women and not against any particular religion. If it is said by a party's leader it is not acceptable. He should apologise," Khushbu said addressing a press meet here.

The newly inducted into BJP leader Khushbu was commenting on allegations that Thirumavalavan, the MP from Chidambaram had spoken about women in a denigrating manner. "Their alliance partners like DMK and Congress have not spoken on this issue. What is their reply to that?" she added.

She further said: "When I left the Congress party, their leaders said that I am just an actress. Now, what are they going to say in this matter? I know how DMK safeguards women. Why has Kanimozhi not said anything against this?" (ANI)