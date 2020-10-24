Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 2:55 p.m.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pitches for free COVID-19 vaccine throughout India. 2:43 p.m.

About 31 per cent surveyed adolescents battled extreme anxiety in the past few months worrying about the impact of coronavirus pandemic on their family's financial status, according to a survey of over 7,300 adolescents from four states of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Odisha. 2:39 p.m.

The Jharkhand High Court has given an option of physical hearing of cases in courtrooms from November 2 if both parties in a suit give written consent to it. 2:37 p.m.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said he has tested coronavirus positive. Actress turned Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan was seen dipping herself in full festive fervour on Durga Puja Maha Ashtami that was celebrated in the state with strict COVID-19 protocols.

2:33 p.m. Singapore reports 14 new COVID-19 cases.

2:04 p.m. It's a day before Dussehra and Karan 'Ravan Wala' looks disconsolately at the empty stretch of pavement, the handful of in-the-works effigies underscoring the despair of a festive season that is like no other he remembers.

1:56 p.m. The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to allow visitors for jail inmates starting November 1, almost eight months after suspending prison visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an official says.

1:53 p.m. Amid the opposition's criticism of the BJP's Bihar poll promise of free COVID vaccines, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserted on Saturday that the announcement was perfectly in order and a party can announce what it wants to do when it comes to power.

1:26 p.m. Maharashtra's Aurangabad district logs 121 fresh COVID-19 cases as tally rises to 37,225.

1:19 p.m. The Shiv Sena has decided to organise its annual Dussehra rally on Sunday at an auditorium in Mumbai and not on the Shivaji Park ground, where the event is traditionally held.

1:16 p.m. Vistara takes multiple steps to ensure safety onboard amid COVID-19 pandemic.

1:01 p.m. Antibodies against coronavirus detectable up to seven months post COVID-19 onset, says study.

12:48 p.m. Odisha reports 1,695 new COVID-19 cases with 15 more fatalities.

12:00 p.m. In a relief to borrowers at the onset of the festive season, the government on late Friday night announced waiver of interest on interest for loans up to Rs 2 crore irrespective of whether moratorium was availed or not.

11:45 a.m. Puducherry clocked 128 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday taking the overall tally to 34,112 while two people died of the disease, pushing the toll to 586.

11:39 a.m. The Md Ali Park Durga Puja committee, one of the popular pujas in the city, has themed its celebrations on the fight against coronavirus this year.

With 28 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally of the Union Territory of Ladakh has shot up to 5,840, an official bulletin says. 11:04 a.m.

Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris have the best understanding of the Indian-American community, the diaspora leaders supporting the two Democratic candidates have said, describing US President Donald Trump as a "foe" who criticises India on the world stage. 11:03 a.m.

Three neighbourhood Durga Puja committees in the city have joined hands to pay tribute to Satyajit Ray having themed their celebrations on the auteur's Apu trilogy. 10:48 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh reports 68 more cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the caseload to 14,145 in the state. 10:34 a.m.

India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 78.14 lakh with 53,370 fresh cases in a day and the death toll to 1,17,956, with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 650 lives in a span of 24 hours. 10:11 a.m.

The customary Durga idol immersion in river Ichamati, which separates India and Bangladesh, will take place on 'Bijoya Dashami' this year though on a low key amid the coronavirus pandemic situation, officials say. 9:57 a.m.

At least 23 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 4,207, officials say. Telangana reported 1,273 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the aggregate to 2.30 lakh, while five more deaths pushed the toll to 1,303 in the state.

9:30 a.m. Jharkhand reports 435 new COVID-19 cases and three fresh fatalities.

6:49 a.m. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday said Americans are not learning to live with COVID-19, but learning to die with it as the pandemic has dwarfed anything that the country faced in recent history and is not showing any signs of slowing down.