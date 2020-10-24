Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guinea's Conde wins presidency with 59.5% of vote

Opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo, Conde's nearest rival with 33.5% of the vote, said he has evidence of fraud and plans to file a complaint with the constitutional court. Under the law, complaints must be filed within eight days of the preliminary results.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 17:44 IST
Guinea's Conde wins presidency with 59.5% of vote

Guinea's President Alpha Conde won the Oct. 18 election with 59.5% of the vote, according to a full preliminary tally from the election commission on Saturday.

The victory, which requires confirmation by the Constitutional Court, gives a third term in office to the 82-year-old Conde after a bitterly fought election in which the opposition said he had no right to participate. Conde says a constitutional referendum in March reset his two-term limit, but opponents say he is breaking the law by holding onto power.

Results were announced in batches in recent days, and already showed Conde with an unassailable lead, sparking street protests in opposition strongholds in which at least 17 died. Opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo, Conde's nearest rival with 33.5% of the vote, said he has evidence of fraud and plans to file a complaint with the constitutional court.

Under the law, complaints must be filed within eight days of the preliminary results. Conde, a former opposition leader who was sentenced to death in 1970 by Marxist President Sekou Toure, finally won the top job in 2010. His election raised hopes for democratic progress but critics say he has stifled dissent.

Diallo, 68, is a former prime minister who also finished runner-up to Conde in the 2010 and 2015 elections.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Navaratri Brahmotsavam festivities concludes at Tirupati temple

The nine-day annual Navaratri Brahmotsavam festivities at the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala here concluded on Saturday with the conduct of the celestial bathing of centuries-old procession idols at a makeshift tank built inside the s...

UK-US trade pact opposed with Trump, cows and pigs as props

Demonstrators dressed as chickens, a cow and President Donald Trump gathered on Saturday in London to protest a proposed US-UK trade deal that activists say will lower food safety standards. Some 50 people assembled near the Houses of Parli...

Akhilesh slams UP govt over law & order

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation, saying injustice, corruption and atrocities have become an identity of the BJP rule. Yadav in a statement said incid...

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 59 runs in an IPL match in Abu Dhabi.

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 59 runs in an IPL match in Abu Dhabi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020