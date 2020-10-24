Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mehbooba Mufti disrespecting Indian flag; Article 370 won't be restored: Prasad

Her comments that she will not hold the tricolour till the Kashmiri flag is restored is "downright denunciation" of the national flag's sanctity, senior BJP leader and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister had on Friday said that she was not interested in contesting elections or holding the tricolour, the national flag, till the constitutional changes enforced on August 5 last year were rolled back.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 19:38 IST
Mehbooba Mufti disrespecting Indian flag; Article 370 won't be restored: Prasad
Prasad asserted that Article 370, which gave the erstwhile state a special status and was revoked last year, will not be restored. Image Credit: ANI

The BJP on Saturday accused PDP president Mehbooba Mufti of "disrespecting" the Indian flag and asserted that the revocation of Article 370 was done constitutionally and that it will not be restored. Her comments that she will not hold the tricolour till the Kashmiri flag is restored is "downright denunciation" of the national flag's sanctity, senior BJP leader and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister had on Friday said that she was not interested in contesting elections or holding the tricolour, the national flag, till the constitutional changes enforced on August 5 last year were rolled back. She said she would hold the tricolour only when the separate flag of the erstwhile state is restored.

Prasad asserted that Article 370, which gave the erstwhile state a special status and was revoked last year, will not be restored. It was removed following a proper constitutional process and both Houses of Parliament approved it with overwhelming numbers, he said.

Revoking it was our commitment to the nation and people have appreciated it, he said. In many ways, Mufti has shown serious disrespect to the very image of India which the tricolour represents, he added.

The minister also hit out at other opposition parties, saying they have maintained a stony silence at her remarks showing serious disrespect to the national flag, even as they criticise the saffron party at the "slightest of issues". "This is hypocrisy and double standard," Prasad said.

He claimed that the revocation of the Article 370 has led to increased development in the union territory with the weaker sections of society, like SCs, STs, OBCs and women, enjoying the same rights that they do in the rest of the country. People participated in local polls in Jammu and Kashmir with joy and happiness, he said.

"Some people and families who used to rule with impunity and without accountability are going to have problems," he said..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope and Spain's prime minister visit maskless at Vatican

Pope Francis met with the Spanish prime minister on Saturday at the Vatican, which has had a rash of COVID-19 infections confirmed in recent days, but neither man used a face a mask during the public part of their meeting. Prime Minister Pe...

Iran's top leader says fighting virus trumps other concerns

Irans supreme leader Saturday urged authorities to prioritise public health above any economic or security concerns, amid the Mideasts worst outbreak of the coronavirus. Irans death toll from the global pandemic topped 32,000 this week. The...

Kerala varsity cancels B-Tech 3rd semester exam after it finds cheating by students

The Kerala Technological University KTU on Saturday cancelled the B-tech third semester examination held across the state after it found mass cheating by students using mobile phones during the exam, sources said. University sources said th...

If voted to power in Bihar, BJP will provide 5 lakh jobs in IT sector in next 5 years: Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said that if voted to power, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP will provide 5 lakh jobs in the IT sector to the youth of the state in the coming five years through the Digital Bihar programme. It is BJPs pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020